Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 8/30/23: CM Punk and Jack Perry Suspended, Will Miss All Out PPV; Cleaning Up Miro/CM Punk Fake News; Tony Khan/AEW Leadership Once Again MIA; Impact Wrestling Celebrates 1000 Episodes w/Huge Event and Return Of Team 3D and Awesome Kong; Referee Dominik Mysterio; AEW All In/Dynamite/NXT Results; AEW All Out Lineup and More!

Episode #188 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (8/30/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

CM Punk and Jack Perry suspended after backstage altercation at AEW All In: Perry choosing to embarrass Punk over being part of an historic and important wrestling event exposes a major underlying problem within AEW. Tony Khan authorizing Jack Perry to use Glass (Windshield) and not talking to him about the CM Punk matter beforehand is embarrassing and inexcusable.

When will the wrestling world wise up and realize Khan referencing ‘investigations’ is used as a cop out from talking about problems

When will Warner Media start expressing concern and is AEW a blowout away from a mess that affects their foundation and future?

Impact Wrestling to celebrate 1000 Episodes with a special event featuring appearances and in-ring returns of Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Team 3D (Dudleys), Beautiful People and more. Plus the return of the Ultimate X and Feast or Fired Matches.

AEW Dynamite 8/30/23 TV results and All Out PPV updates (several new matches added)

Several AEW wrestlers allowed to skip Dynamite in order to attend funeral of Windham Rotunda

NXT 8/29/23 results: Bray Wyatt tribute (RIP); Creed Brothers reinstated; Kiana James earns a title shot; Dana Brooke heel turn is near; Wes Lee wants a rematch; Butch (Pete Dunne) returns and more!

Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship coming to NXT?

Dominik Mysterio to referee Number One Contenders Match on 9/5/23 NXT

CM Punk honored at Cauliflower Alley Club, receives the prestigious Iron Mike Mazurki Award

Plus: AEW All In results; original plans for CM Punk at AEW All Out; Saraya vs Toni Storm feud coming? and more!

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW PRESENTS: WWE PAYBACK PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS, AND MORE! DOWNLOAD the episode HERE: http://www.tinyurl.com/mr3cfbbx (Full Episode Link: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4Cc )

=======

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 8/30/23 Episode 188 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 8/30/23 Episode 188

CLICK HERE for AD-FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 8/30/23 Episode 188

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

==================

AEW Dynamite 8/30/23 Results:

Jon Moxley def Komander

Eddie Kingston def Wheeler Yuta

Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker and Kris Statlander def Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura

Orange Cassidy def Penta El Zero Miedo (AEW International Championship)

NXT 8/29/23 Results:

The Creed Brothers def The Dyad (Cage Match)

Butch def Charlie Dempsey (Global Heritage Invitational Tournament Match)

Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice def Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan

Dijak def Eddie Thorpe

Joe Coffey def Nathan Frazer (Global Heritage Invitational Tournament Match)

Kiana James def Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport (Number 1 Contender’s Match for NXT Women’s Title)

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: