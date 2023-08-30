Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 8/30/23: CM Punk and Jack Perry Suspended, Will Miss All Out PPV; Cleaning Up Miro/CM Punk Fake News; Tony Khan/AEW Leadership Once Again MIA; Impact Wrestling Celebrates 1000 Episodes w/Huge Event and Return Of Team 3D and Awesome Kong; Referee Dominik Mysterio; AEW All In/Dynamite/NXT Results; AEW All Out Lineup and More!
Episode #188 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (8/30/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- CM Punk and Jack Perry suspended after backstage altercation at AEW All In: Perry choosing to embarrass Punk over being part of an historic and important wrestling event exposes a major underlying problem within AEW. Tony Khan authorizing Jack Perry to use Glass (Windshield) and not talking to him about the CM Punk matter beforehand is embarrassing and inexcusable.
- When will the wrestling world wise up and realize Khan referencing ‘investigations’ is used as a cop out from talking about problems
- When will Warner Media start expressing concern and is AEW a blowout away from a mess that affects their foundation and future?
- Impact Wrestling to celebrate 1000 Episodes with a special event featuring appearances and in-ring returns of Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Team 3D (Dudleys), Beautiful People and more. Plus the return of the Ultimate X and Feast or Fired Matches.
- AEW Dynamite 8/30/23 TV results and All Out PPV updates (several new matches added)
- Several AEW wrestlers allowed to skip Dynamite in order to attend funeral of Windham Rotunda
- NXT 8/29/23 results: Bray Wyatt tribute (RIP); Creed Brothers reinstated; Kiana James earns a title shot; Dana Brooke heel turn is near; Wes Lee wants a rematch; Butch (Pete Dunne) returns and more!
- Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship coming to NXT?
- Dominik Mysterio to referee Number One Contenders Match on 9/5/23 NXT
- CM Punk honored at Cauliflower Alley Club, receives the prestigious Iron Mike Mazurki Award
- Plus: AEW All In results; original plans for CM Punk at AEW All Out; Saraya vs Toni Storm feud coming? and more!
AEW Dynamite 8/30/23 Results:
- Jon Moxley def Komander
- Eddie Kingston def Wheeler Yuta
- Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker and Kris Statlander def Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura
- Orange Cassidy def Penta El Zero Miedo (AEW International Championship)
NXT 8/29/23 Results:
- The Creed Brothers def The Dyad (Cage Match)
- Butch def Charlie Dempsey (Global Heritage Invitational Tournament Match)
- Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice def Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan
- Dijak def Eddie Thorpe
- Joe Coffey def Nathan Frazer (Global Heritage Invitational Tournament Match)
- Kiana James def Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport (Number 1 Contender’s Match for NXT Women’s Title)
