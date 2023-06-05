WWE Raw 6/5/23 Post Show: WWE Holding Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar III For SummerSlam; Roman Reigns’ New Undisputed Title: Just A Refurbished WWE WHC? WWE Teasing Judgement Day Split? MITB/SummerSlam News; Week In Ratings; WWE Signs Multi-Year Deal With Twitch; Dominik Mysterio vs Cody Rhodes Mini Feud; Omos Gets Married; Riddick Moss/Emma Get Engaged And More!

WWE Raw Results (6/5/23):

Becky Lynch def Sonya DeVille (MITB Qualifying Match)

Gunther (c) def Kevin Owens (Non-Title Match)

Ronda Rousey (c) and Shayna Baszler (c) def Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (Non-Title Match)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Ricochet went to a no contest

Zoey Stark def Natalya (MITB Qualifying Match)

Indus Sher def Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin due to referee stoppage

Seth Rollins (c) def Damian Priest (World Heavyweight Championship)

WWE Main Event Results (6/5/23)

Candice LaRae def Xia Li

Apollo Crews def Akira Tozawa

================

