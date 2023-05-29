WWE Raw 5/29/23 Post Show: Seth Rollins WHC Celebration; Gunther vs Riddle Tease; MITB News & Updates; Roman Reigns’ Summer TV/PLE Schedule; Next DTKC Show; Ratings; Legendary UK Promoter Passes Away; NXT/AEW TV/TWIWH Previews & More

WWE Raw Post Show (5/29/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

WWE Raw Results (5/29/23):

Ricochet def The Miz (MITB Qualifying Match)

Indus Sher def Javier Bernal & ‘Suave’ Kevin Cortes

Imperium def Alpha Academy

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Chelsea Green & Sonya DeVille, and Bayley & Iyo Sky (New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

JD McDonagh vs Dolph Ziggler went to a double count out

Shinsuke Nakamura def Bronson Reed (MITB Qualifying Match)

Seth Rollins & AJ Styles def Finn Balor & Damian Priest

WWE Main Event Results (5/29/23)

Dexter Lumis def Akira Tozawa

Candice LeRae def Tegan Nox

