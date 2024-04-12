Tags

Sit-Down with Don Tony 4/12/24: CM Punk vs Jack Perry Fight Footage On AEW Dynamite Was The Right Call; Tama Tonga Makes SmackDown Debut; Cody Rhodes’ Championship Problem; AEW Needs MJF Return ASAP; Bloodline/WarGames; Tiffy Time/MITB; The Usos Reforming? And Lots More!

CM Punk vs Jack Perry Fight Footage On AEW Dynamite Was The Right Call… Tama Tonga Makes SmackDown Debut; is Jacob Fatu next?… SmackDown 4/12/24 thoughts… Cody Rhodes’ already has a Championship Problem… LA Knight vs Logan Paul coming… AEW Needs MJF Return ASAP… The Usos Reforming?… Upcoming WWE Draft… Tiffy Time/MITB… Bloodline/WarGames 2024… Scott D’Amore/AEW… Saraya’s brother makes AEW in-ring debut and Lots More!

The Sit-Down with Don Tony, recorded LIVE Friday night 4/12/24.

🎤’The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a discussion show where everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

