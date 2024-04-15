Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 4/15/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 4/15/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 4/15/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM MONTREAL, QUEBEC CANADA): Rhea Ripley injured; vacates Women’s Title.. Cody Rhodes appears.. QR Codes & Teases begin for New Wyatt Family?.. Sheamus returns.. Bitter Sore Loser? Chad Gable turns on Sami Zayn.. Andrade vs Dominik Mysterio.. Jey Uso vs Finn Balor.. New Tag Team Title designs revealed and more

Rhea Ripley injured; vacates Women’s Title.. Cody Rhodes appears.. QR Codes & Teases begin for New Wyatt Family?.. Sheamus returns.. Bitter Sore Loser? Chad Gable turns on Sami Zayn.. Andrade vs Dominik Mysterio.. Jey Uso vs Finn Balor.. New Tag Team Title designs revealed and more RHEA RIPLEY SUFFERS INJURY AND VACATES WWE WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: DT and Kev have the latest on her injury, expected time out and the next in line to the Women’s Title

WWE QR CODE AND TEASERS BEGIN FOR NEW WYATT FAMILY? Don Tony and Kev Castle have already cracked and reveal the first code, image and scrambled text from WWE RAW

Erick Rowan abruptly cancels several indy wrestling dates. And DT/KC have the details behind the cancellations WWE ALREADY CAUSING DAMAGE TO DAMIAN PRIEST’ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP REIGN? And will the fans take it out on CODY RHODES? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss

The Bloodline infighting begins a new chapter with Tama Tonga. DT and Kev may have figured out how Solo Sikoa will be revealed as the new Tribal Chief, much against Roman Reigns’ wishes THE ROCK REFLECTS ON WRESTLEMANIA 40 AND EYES SPECIFIC MATCH AT WRESTLEMANIA 41 and has some extremely interesting comments towards CODY RHODES, SETH ROLLINS and ROMAN REIGNS

Don Tony and Kevin Castle have some interesting thoughts about this story TONY SCHIAVONE RIPS IWC over fake news over AEW staff being upset at airing of Punk/Perry fight footage. Do you agree with Schiovane?

DT and Kev have all the details including information received directly from an employee of the hotel WWE BACKLASH 2024: Matches added plus latest news and rumors

WWE will truthfully be free and clear of Vince McMahon in a few short months VINCE MCMAHON PLANNING TO LAUNCH A NEW WRESTLING COMPANY? Don Tony and Kevin Castle have the latest on this story the wrestling world is running with HARD

For those who thought Undertaker may have one last match in him will be disappointed at ‘Taker’s remarks MJF / AEW CONTRACT UPDATE : Reports are that MJF has not been backstage at any recent AEW events. DT and Kev have the 411 on MJF’s current contract status and future

gives two drastically different interviews about possibly working with WWE in the future NIKKI BELLA ‘ALMOST’ CONTACTED TONY KHAN TO JOIN AEW AFTER MERCEDES MONE DEBUTED: Don Tony and Kevin Castle are very grateful that she changed her mind

for WrestleMania 40 or for any part of The Usos feud. ENDEAVOR GOES PRIVATE, TKO RETIRES LONGTIME WWE EMPLOYEE (SINCE 1986) AND HUGE WWE STOCK NEWS NOT INVOLVING VINCE: Three stories wrestling world is ignoring except for DT and Kev

tapes another WWE Themed edition featuring TEAM BIANCA vs TEAM MONTEZ RIP TONY ‘THE SHOOTER’ JONES who passed away at 53 years old

Interesting ratings news about Rampage, TNA Impact and the first SmackDown following WrestleMania 41 WWE SMACKDOWN 4/19/24 PREVIEW: Cody Rhodes learns his Championship opponent for Backlash.. Bayley vs Naomi for Women’s Title.. Major swerve coming involving Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa & more

