Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E20 (5/14 – 5/20) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 5/16/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 59 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

SYNOPSIS: S2 E20 (05/14 – 05/20)

The era of Bruno begins: Bruno Sammartino def Buddy Rogers to win WWWF Championship.

Andy Kaufman passes away from Lung Cancer at 35 years old.

Audio: AWA fu**ery: Playboy Buddy Rose & Doug Somers win the AWA Tag Team titles on a count out (from Scott Hall and Curt Hennig).

Looking back at WCW Capital Combat: The Return Of Robocop (1990).

Looking back at WCW SuperBrawl (1991).

Audio: Sid Vicious vs El Gigante: Stretcher Match

Looking back at WCW WarGames (1992).

Papa Shango places a voodoo curse on a vomiting Ultimate Warrior, and the feud begins.

AAA Promotion makes its debut (1992).

Audio: The biggest upset in Raw histoy? The Kid def Razor Ramon.

Audio: Marty Janetty makes WWF return and def Shawn Michaels for IC Championship.

‘A Current Affair’ episode debuts profiling the tragedies surrounding the Von Erich family.

Looking back at ECW: When Worlds Collide (1994).

Audio: Arn Anderson speaks on his one match in ECW and why it sucked.

Looking back at AAA Triplemania II-B event (1994).

WWF makes significant changes in drug policy in an attempt to prevent abuse.

Looking back at the first ever WWF In Your House PPV (1995).

Audio: Bob Backlund announces his candidacy for President and makes some comical errors at some historical events.

Infamous Cliq Curtain Call takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Audio: Triple H, Jim Cornette, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash speak on the infamous MSG Curtain Call.

Looking back at WCW Slamboree (1996, 1997, 1998).

HBK infamous ‘Sunny Days’ Promo on Bret Hart airs on Raw.

Audio: Sean Waltman reveals a ‘Sunny Day’ story involving Shawn Michaels.

People Magazine wasn’t the only fools running high profile Internet Polls in 1998. Looking back when Ric Flair had led Time Magazine’s ‘Person Of The Century’ Poll.

Looking back at ECW ‘It Ain’t Seinfeld’ event (1998).

Taz debuts the FTW (F*** The World) Championship.

Audio: Eric Bischoff taunts Vince McMahon on WCW Thunder.

Audio: Chris Jericho’s introduces the participants in the Cruiserweight Battle Royal at Slamboree 1998.

Audio: The night Dean Malenko received one of the loudest pops in WCW history.

Referee Charles Robinson suffers collapsed lung after taking an elbow drop by Macho Man Randy Savage.

Looking back at WCW No Mercy UK PPV (1999).

Looking back at ECW Hardcore Heaven PPV (1999, 2000).

Audio: Godfather’s Ho (Bobcat) wins WWF Hardcore Title from Crash Holly.

Audio: Don Tony’s favorite WWF Hardcore Title match: Gerald Brisco vs Crash Holly.

Looking back at WWE Judgement Day PPV (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009).

Vince McMahon makes return appearance on HBO’s ‘On The Record with Bob Costas’.

Zach Gowan makes WWF TV debut – by having his prosthetic leg yanked off by Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Ron ‘The Truth’ Killings wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the 2nd time.

Mordecai makes WWE main roster debut.

Audio: Bobby Heenan on The Dennis Miller Show.

TNA suspends Jeff Hardy.

Looking back at TNA Hard Justice PPV (2005).

Tickets for ECW One Night Stand go on sale and immediately sells out.

Looking back at TNA Sacrifice PPV (2006, 2010).

‘See No Evil’ starring Kane hits movie theatres.

WWE releases Sabu, Shelly Martinez, Scotty 2 Hotty, Nick Mitchell, Carlito and Angel Williams (Angelina Love).

Audio: Bret Hart defeats The Miz to win the WWE US Championship.

Hulk Hogan sues Fruity Pebbles Cereal (Post).

Audio: TNA rebrands as ‘Impact Wrestling’ and ‘Wrestling Matters’.

TNA signs Brooke Hogan.

Looking back at WWE Over The Limit PPV (2012).

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules PPV (2013).

Audio: Kevin Owens makes WWE main roster debut.

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable (2015).

Samoa Joe makes NXT debut.

Looking back at WWE Payback PPV (2015).

Destination America announces cancellation of TNA Programming effective September 2015.

Audio: New Day ‘Time Machine’ skit poking fun at The Vaudvillains (2016).

And so much more!

