Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/29/23: Elite Replacement For CM Punk/Kenny Omega Feud; Adam Cole Return Match; NXT Stand And Deliver & ROH PPV Predictions; Roxanne Perez Returns; Britt Baker Throws Shade At Thunder Rosa Again; Dave Meltzer Posts Bizarre Apology; DTKC Show Announcement

Episode #170 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (3/29/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Bryan Danielson returns to AEW and attacks Kenny Omega: An elite replacement due to recent fallout between CM Punk and the Elite EVPs?

FTR vs The Gunns: Titles vs AEW Careers match date revealed (it’s alot sooner than you think)

Dave Meltzer posts a bizarre apology over recent comments towards CM Punk & his injury

Just when you thought AEW Drama would die down, Britt Baker rips open scabs about Thunder Rosa

Jon Moxley addresses the ‘Dumb Sh*t’ with CM Punk, the media, Tony Khan and more

As we expected: Roxanne Perez added back to Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand And Deliver

NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Preview & Predictions

Tribute to Jay Briscoe: Ring Of Honor retires current Tag Team Title design

ROH: Supercard of Honor 3/31/23 PPV Preview (Seven matches announced)

AEW Dynamite 3/29/23 results and Rampage 3/31/23 preview

NXT 3/28/23 results & TV rating (Last week: 550K)

Programming Note: NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Review will stream LIVE on YouTube, Saturday 4/1/23 immediately following the event (approximately 4PM EST) LIVE LINK: https://youtube.com/live/cS2W9bHDdlA

AEW Dynamite 3/29/23 Results:

Jack Perry def Matt Hardy

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def Dalton Castle & The Boys

Kenny Omega (c) def Jeff Cobb (IWGP U.S. Championship)

Orange Cassidy (c) def The Butcher (International Championship)

Ruby Soho def Willow Nightingale

Adam Cole def Daniel Garcia

NXT 3/28/23 Results:

Axiom wins Battle Royal (Added to Five-Way Match at Stand & Deliver)

Eddy Thorpe def Myles Borne

Tyler Bate def Von Wagner

Drew Gulak def Hank Walker

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Indi Hartwell def Sol Ruca and Ivy Nile (Added To Ladder Match for Women’s Championship at Stand And Deliver)

