Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/29/23: Elite Replacement For CM Punk/Kenny Omega Feud; Adam Cole Return Match; NXT Stand And Deliver & ROH PPV Predictions; Roxanne Perez Returns; Britt Baker Throws Shade At Thunder Rosa Again; Dave Meltzer Posts Bizarre Apology; DTKC Show Announcement
Episode #170 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (3/29/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Bryan Danielson returns to AEW and attacks Kenny Omega: An elite replacement due to recent fallout between CM Punk and the Elite EVPs?
- FTR vs The Gunns: Titles vs AEW Careers match date revealed (it’s alot sooner than you think)
- Dave Meltzer posts a bizarre apology over recent comments towards CM Punk & his injury
- Just when you thought AEW Drama would die down, Britt Baker rips open scabs about Thunder Rosa
- Jon Moxley addresses the ‘Dumb Sh*t’ with CM Punk, the media, Tony Khan and more
- As we expected: Roxanne Perez added back to Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand And Deliver
- NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Preview & Predictions
- Tribute to Jay Briscoe: Ring Of Honor retires current Tag Team Title design
- ROH: Supercard of Honor 3/31/23 PPV Preview (Seven matches announced)
- AEW Dynamite 3/29/23 results and Rampage 3/31/23 preview
- NXT 3/28/23 results & TV rating (Last week: 550K)
- Programming Note: NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Review will stream LIVE on YouTube, Saturday 4/1/23 immediately following the event (approximately 4PM EST) LIVE LINK: https://youtube.com/live/cS2W9bHDdlA
AEW Dynamite 3/29/23 Results:
- Jack Perry def Matt Hardy
- Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def Dalton Castle & The Boys
- Kenny Omega (c) def Jeff Cobb (IWGP U.S. Championship)
- Orange Cassidy (c) def The Butcher (International Championship)
- Ruby Soho def Willow Nightingale
- Adam Cole def Daniel Garcia
NXT 3/28/23 Results:
- Axiom wins Battle Royal (Added to Five-Way Match at Stand & Deliver)
- Eddy Thorpe def Myles Borne
- Tyler Bate def Von Wagner
- Drew Gulak def Hank Walker
- Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
- Indi Hartwell def Sol Ruca and Ivy Nile (Added To Ladder Match for Women’s Championship at Stand And Deliver)
