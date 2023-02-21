Tags
WWE Raw 2/20/23 Post Show: WWE Wants To Sign Kenny Omega; Omos vs Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 39? John Cena Set For 3/6 Raw; Omos vs Brock? The Miz Is Legit Ballin! The Week In Ratings; AEW/NXT Previews
WWE Raw Post Show (2/20/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 2/20/23 recap: Kevin Owens rejects Sami Zayn’ apology.. Zayn vs Corbin.. Paul Heyman/Cody Rhodes Confrontation II; Lita/Becky Lynch get WWE Tag Team Title Shot… Austin Theory vs Edge for US Title.. Seth Rollins vs The Miz
- Will Becky Lynch/Lita vs Damage Ctrl lead to 6 Woman Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 39 with Trish Stratus added?
- John Cena to appear on 3/6 Raw; expect Austin Theory confrontation to set up WrestleMania 39
- Don Tony discusses Kenny Omega potentially joining WWE in 2023
- Omos vs Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39: The match no one asked for.
- Edge vs Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 expected with an interesting stipulation added
- WWE releases more Movie Parodies hyping up WrestleMania 39 (pics)
- The Miz plays in NBA Celebrity Basketball Game and hits an amazing shot! (Video)
- NXT 2/21/23 preview: Breakker vs Mahal.. Jacy Jayne vs Indi Hartwell.. The Dyad vs Chase U.. Ivy Nile vs Alba Fyre.. Gallus vs Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
- AEW Dynamite 2/22/23 preview: Tony Khan major announcement.. Saraya & The Acclaimed in action.. Orange Cassidy vs Wheeler Yuta.. Jon Moxley vs Evil Uno.. Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale
- This Week In Wrestling History (S2 E8) preview and pics
- The Week In Ratings (2/10/23 – 2/17/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, NJPW & Impact Wrestling including High & Low points for each show
WWE Raw Results (2/20/23):
- Sami Zayn def Baron Corbin
- Mustafa Ali def Dolph Ziggler
- Asuka def Nikki Cross
- Seth Rollins def The Miz
- Bronson Reed def Chad Gable
- Austin Theory (c) def Edge (United States Championship)
WWE Main Event Results (2/20/23)
- Cedric Alexander def Akira Tozawa
- Michin and Candice LeRae def Dana Brooke and Tamina
==================
