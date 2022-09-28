Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 9/28/22: AEW & Saraya Hush On In-Ring Future; Malakai Black Puts Journalists on Blast; RIP Coolio (59); MJF & Saraya Censored; AEW Dynamite & NXT Recaps
Episode #145 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (09/28/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Malakai Black streams emotional rant, addresses exploitation of him & others by wrestling media (video)
- Moments after he streamed live, media went right back to posting more Malakai Black rumors
- Saraya returns to Dynamite, talked alot, but pretty much said nothing
- AEW making a calculated mistake by not immediately clarifying Saraya’s in-ring wrestling future
- Tony Khan now making the very mistake DT warned of in this ep: https://youtu.be/i1SCcU_1fmM
- Has Colt Cabana ever dispelled reports of being moved to ROH or demoted due to CM Punk?
- All Elite Whining: Fans pissed over TBS censoring foul language from AEW programming
- RIP Coolio (59). ECW Gangsta’s Paradise remains one of DT’s favorite Non-PPV ECW events
- New Shirts on sale for Saraya and Miro (pics)
- AEW Dynamite 9/28/22 results and AEW Rampage 9/30/22 preview
- NXT 9/26/22 results and TV rating, plus Halloween Havoc updates
- Tony D’Angelo injury update sending mixed messages
- Podcast Forbidden Door III (11/3/22) complete details
- Live NXT Watch Party Contest Drawing (Pair of WWE White Rabbit ‘Feed Your Head’ Shirts)
Don Tony and our extended family who tune in each week send out thoughts to everyone who is and has been affected by Hurricane Ian. Stay safe and stay strong.
AEW Dynamite Results (9/28/22):
- Bryan Danielson def Matt Menard
- Jon Moxley (c) def Juice Robinson (AEW World Championship Eliminator Match)
- Toni Storm (c) def Serena Deeb (Lumberjack Match for AEW Interim Women’s Title)
- Ricky Starks def Eli Isom
- Chris Jericho (c) def Bandido (ROH World Title Match)
NXT Results (9/27/22):
- Mandy Rose def Fallon Henley (Non-Title Match)
- Wes Lee def Tony D’Angelo due to referee stoppage (Qualifying match, NA Title Ladder Match)
- Sol Ruca def Amari Miller
- Joe Gacy def Cameron Grimes
- Nikkita Lyons def Kayden Carter
- Ilja Dragunov def Xyon Quinn
- Brutus Creed def Damon Kemp by DQ
- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def Gallus (Pub Rules Match)
=================
===============
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)