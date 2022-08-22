WWE Raw Post Show 8/22/2022: Johnny Gargano Returns! Edge vs Finn Balor: Instant Classic; Toxic Injury For Women’s Tag Tournament; Referee Wins 24/7 Title; Elias Returning

WWE Raw Post Show (8/22/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw 8/22/22 Results: Edge vs Priest; Bayley in ring return; Trish Stratus Appears!

Johnny Gargano makes his WWE return on Raw & knocks out a too cocky Theory! (Cooked Sausage)

Toxic Attraction replaced from WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament due to GiGi Dolin injury

Dexter Lumis appears on Raw and takes out The Miz! (Cooked Sausage)

Identity of the ‘fan’ that ‘attacked’ AJ Styles on Raw

Kurt Angle making an appearance on 8/29/22 WWE Raw (from Pittsburgh, PA)

Video: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (post SmackDown) reunite to the satisfaction of Montreal fans

Sausage: Kevin Owens turning & rejoining Sami Zayn will lead to the return of ‘heel’ Elias

Finn Balor gets new entrance music; Judgement Day’s theme music remains the same

NXT Heatwave Fallout (8/23/22) Preview: Lights Out Match, NXT UK Tag Title Match

AEW Dynamite (8/24/22) Preview: CM Punk vs Jon Moxley AEW Title Unification Match

WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage 8/19/22 Ratings; Impact Wrestling rating tanks, down 30%

Road Dogg replaces Jeff Jarrett as WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Events

Goofy antics return as WWE Referee wins 24/7 Title at House Show

Picked Live: SmackDown/Rampage Watch Party Winners: CM Punk & Liv Morgan MITB signed Photos!

Guess The RAW Rating Contest: Winner gets Paul Heyman Funko Pop & Signed WWE Topps Card!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 08/22/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 08/22/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 08/22/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 08/22/2022

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE Raw Results (8/22/22):

Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai def Asuka & Alexa Bliss (Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament)

Finn Balor def Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Owens def Chad Gable (Alpha Academy Open Challenge)

Bayley def Aliyah

Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles def Ciampa & The Miz by DQ

Edge def Damian Priest

WWE Main Event Results (8/22/22):

Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H def Tamina & Dana Brooke

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def T-Bar & Shelton Benjamin

=================

😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!

📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: Don Tony PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128

=================

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK! Let’s keep it going!

==================