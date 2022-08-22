Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw Post Show 8/22/2022: Johnny Gargano Returns! Edge vs Finn Balor: Instant Classic; Toxic Injury For Women’s Tag Tournament; Referee Wins 24/7 Title; Elias Returning
WWE Raw Post Show (8/22/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 8/22/22 Results: Edge vs Priest; Bayley in ring return; Trish Stratus Appears!
- Johnny Gargano makes his WWE return on Raw & knocks out a too cocky Theory! (Cooked Sausage)
- Toxic Attraction replaced from WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament due to GiGi Dolin injury
- Dexter Lumis appears on Raw and takes out The Miz! (Cooked Sausage)
- Identity of the ‘fan’ that ‘attacked’ AJ Styles on Raw
- Kurt Angle making an appearance on 8/29/22 WWE Raw (from Pittsburgh, PA)
- Video: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (post SmackDown) reunite to the satisfaction of Montreal fans
- Sausage: Kevin Owens turning & rejoining Sami Zayn will lead to the return of ‘heel’ Elias
- Finn Balor gets new entrance music; Judgement Day’s theme music remains the same
- NXT Heatwave Fallout (8/23/22) Preview: Lights Out Match, NXT UK Tag Title Match
- AEW Dynamite (8/24/22) Preview: CM Punk vs Jon Moxley AEW Title Unification Match
- WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage 8/19/22 Ratings; Impact Wrestling rating tanks, down 30%
- Road Dogg replaces Jeff Jarrett as WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Events
- Goofy antics return as WWE Referee wins 24/7 Title at House Show
- Picked Live: SmackDown/Rampage Watch Party Winners: CM Punk & Liv Morgan MITB signed Photos!
- Guess The RAW Rating Contest: Winner gets Paul Heyman Funko Pop & Signed WWE Topps Card!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 08/22/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 08/22/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 08/22/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 08/22/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE Raw Results (8/22/22):
- Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai def Asuka & Alexa Bliss (Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament)
- Finn Balor def Dolph Ziggler
- Kevin Owens def Chad Gable (Alpha Academy Open Challenge)
- Bayley def Aliyah
- Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles def Ciampa & The Miz by DQ
- Edge def Damian Priest
WWE Main Event Results (8/22/22):
- Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H def Tamina & Dana Brooke
- Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def T-Bar & Shelton Benjamin
=================
😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)
💰Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!
📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: Don Tony PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128
=================
NUMBER ONE!
We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK! Let’s keep it going!
==================
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- “NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- “WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- “AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday at 11:05AM on YouTube (New Timeslot!)
- ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PRO WRESTLING TV
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Beyond The Matt Podcast
- Brandon Foley
- Aaron Kloss
- Adam Fried
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Moss
- Jason Lynn
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gonez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard M
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Sam From Detroit
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)