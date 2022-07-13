Tags
AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest One 7/13/22 + NXT Recap; Keith Lee & Swerve Win AEW Tag Team Titles; Cora Jade Attacks Roxanne Perez; AEW All Out + UK Tour News
Episode #136 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (07/13/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night One Recap: Keith Lee & Swerve win AEW Tag Team Titles!
- Chris Jericho wasn’t kidding when claiming to be in the first ever Canadian Barbed Wire Match (Pic)
- DT Editorial about a ‘Niche’ problem that involves a substantial part of AEW programming
- AEW announces All Out PPV 9/4 at NOW Arena (IL); Jim Ross says AEW will tour UK in 2023
- NXT 2.0 Recap (7/12/22) and TV Rating
- DT’s unpopular prediction actually happened: Cora Jade turns on Roxanne Perez; now what?
- Cora Jade’s Skateboard Disaster (Video) and how that could have been prevented
- Looking at why Nikkita Lyons may have sparked the early Cora Jade / Roxanne Perez feud
- Latest NXT Tease: The Wordle Edition (Pics)
- Huge shift in D’Angelo / Legado Del Fantasma ‘alliance’ going down next week
- AEW Rampage 7/15/22 and NXT 7/19/22 previews
- Impact Wrestling ‘Derby City Rumble’ (Louisville, KY) TV Tapings this weekend
- Picked Live: NXT Watch Party Winner: Shotzi Double Autographed Pics!
AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night One Results (7/13/22):
- Wardlow (c) def Orange Cassidy (TNT Title Match)
- Jon Moxley (c) def Konosuke Takeshita (World Title Eliminator Match)
- Luchasaurus def Griff Garrison
- Claudio Castagnoli def Jake Hager
- Serena Deeb def Anna Jay
- Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland def Young Bucks (c) and Starks/Hobbs (New Tag Team Champions)
NXT 2.0 Results (7/12/22):
- Giovanni Vinci def Apollo Crews
- Tatum Paxley w/ Ivy Nile def Kayden Carter w/Katana Chance
- Sanga def Duke Hudson
- Solo Sikoa vs Von Wagner battled to a double countout
- Indi Hartwell def Lash Legend
- Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
- Mandy Rose (c) def Roxanne Perez (NXT Women’s Title Match)
