WWE WrestleMania 38: Night 2 Review w/Don Tony: Roman Reigns New WWE Unified Champion; Steve Austin Stuns Vince McMahon; Edge/Priest Alliance; Jackass vs Sami Zayn!

After a spectacular Night One of WrestleMania 38, WWE follows with an even better Night Two. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Undisputed, Unified Champion! A dream match between AJ Styles vs Edge almost interrupted due to a pyro incident to Styles (pic included). An emotional moment as Triple H solidifies his retirement from in ring competition.

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory delivered big for the fans. As a bonus, Vince Fu**ing McMahon still jacked at 76 beats Pat McAfee! And why not: Stone Cold Steve Austin shares one more beer, and a stunner with Vince! Bobby Lashley ends Omos‘ undefeated streak. A successful title defense by RK-Bro. Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn in one of the most entertaining ‘comedic matches’ ever. Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania streak of futility is over as she and Naomi win Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two full show recap and review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. Enjoy!

====

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT TWO RESULTS: