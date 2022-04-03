Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE WrestleMania 38: Night 2 Review w/Don Tony: Roman Reigns New WWE Unified Champion; Steve Austin Stuns Vince McMahon; Edge/Priest Alliance; Jackass vs Sami Zayn!
After a spectacular Night One of WrestleMania 38, WWE follows with an even better Night Two. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Undisputed, Unified Champion! A dream match between AJ Styles vs Edge almost interrupted due to a pyro incident to Styles (pic included). An emotional moment as Triple H solidifies his retirement from in ring competition.
Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory delivered big for the fans. As a bonus, Vince Fu**ing McMahon still jacked at 76 beats Pat McAfee! And why not: Stone Cold Steve Austin shares one more beer, and a stunner with Vince! Bobby Lashley ends Omos‘ undefeated streak. A successful title defense by RK-Bro. Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn in one of the most entertaining ‘comedic matches’ ever. Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania streak of futility is over as she and Naomi win Women’s Tag Team Championships.
WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two full show recap and review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. Enjoy!
====
WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT TWO RESULTS:
- RK-Bro (c) def Street Profits and Alpha Academy (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Bobby Lashley def Omos
- Johnny Knoxville def Sami Zayn (Anything Goes Match)
- Sasha Banks & Naomi def Queen Zelina & Carmella (c), Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, Natalya & Shayna Baszler (New Women’s Tag Team Champions)
- Edge def AJ Styles
- Sheamus and Ridge Holland def New Day
- Pat McAfee def Austin Theory
- Vince McMahon def Pat McAfee
- Roman Reigns (c) def Brock Lesnar (Winner Takes All Title Unification Match)
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT TWO REVIEW online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT TWO REVIEW
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT TWO REVIEW
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT TWO REVIEW
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE):
- Special Episode: ‘Breakfast Soup RAW After WrestleMania’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT?
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- AJK
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Anthony Burrows
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- C*ckboy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- David Peralta
- DawGy
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dorian Carrizales
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto Di Fenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Isaac Foxx
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Jermaine Chapman
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Matt Smith
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ry Baker
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Seth Washington
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Sciesllicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- ISSAACFOXX.com (Awesome Custom Paintings and Poetry (Use Promo Code DONTONY To Save 30%!)
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)