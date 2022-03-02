Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep125) 3/2/22: AEW Revolution 2022 PPV Predictions; Tony Khan Buys ROH; AEW Dynamite + NXT 3/1/22 Recap
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (2/23/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.
Running Time: 1 Hour 56 Min
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open
- 1:57 Tony Khan is now the sole owner of Ring Of Honor including Video Library and all Assets
- 8:55 Anyone in the IWC that criticizes Tony Khan buying ROH is not a wrestling fan
- 12:02 Cary Silkin, Gabe Sapolsky, Samoa Joe, William Regal & others would be ideal to work within ROH
- 14:08 Tony Khan will NOT pull a Vince McMahon. Ring Of Honor won’t be put on the shelf
- 15:12 What happens with the ROH ‘invasion’ storyline within Impact Wrestling?
- 23:30 DT explains why noone should compare ROH sale (rumored $20M) to WCW sale ($4M)
- 29:23 AEW ‘Revolution go home show’ Dynamite Hour One recap (3/2/22)
- 30:09 Christopher Daniels’ eye injury was pre-existing (pics inc) since 2021
- 34:46 Darius Martin (Top Flight) makes AEW Dynamite return teaming with Dante Martin
- 48:42 MJF bloodies CM Punk in an epic build to Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution
- 56:27 AEW Dynamite Hour Two recap
- 1:04:08 AEW Rampage Preview (3/4/22)
- 1:05:02 AEW Revolution 2022 PPV Predictions
- 1:19:00 Tommaso Ciampa comments on WWE changing his entrance theme music
- 1:21:38 NXT 2.0 recap and TV rating (3/1/22)
- 1:27:28 NXT Roadblock Preview (3/8/22)
- 1:28:00 First time ever: AEW announces events in Detroit, MI and California
- 1:30:14 Updated lineup: ROH Supercard Of Honor (4/1/22) + will AEW wrestlers be added to the event?
- 1:35:38 Live viewer Q&A
- 1:46:49 Best Wishes go out to Scott Hall, who broke his hip after suffering a fall
- 1:49:30 DT explains why Tony Khan is the right person to purchase Ring Of Honor
- 1:51:52 Continued prayers for Ukraine + show close
AEW Dynamite Results (3/2/22):
- Bryan Danielson def Christopher Daniels
- Young Bucks win Casino Tag Team Battle Royale (Added to 3-Way Tag Title Match at Revolution PPV)
- Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez def Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
- Wardlow def Cezar Bononi
- Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly def Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds & John Silver
NXT 2.0 Results (3/1/22):
- Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo def Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (Round 1: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)
- Lash Legend def Amari Miller
- Gunther def Solo Sikoa
- Harland def Draco Anthony
- Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade def Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz (Round 1: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)
- Von Wagner def Andre Chase
- Carmelo Hayes (c) def Pete Dunne (NXT North American Championship)
