Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep125) 3/2/22: AEW Revolution 2022 PPV Predictions; Tony Khan Buys ROH; AEW Dynamite + NXT 3/1/22 Recap

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (2/23/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.

Running Time: 1 Hour 56 Min

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open

1:57 Tony Khan is now the sole owner of Ring Of Honor including Video Library and all Assets

8:55 Anyone in the IWC that criticizes Tony Khan buying ROH is not a wrestling fan

12:02 Cary Silkin, Gabe Sapolsky, Samoa Joe, William Regal & others would be ideal to work within ROH

14:08 Tony Khan will NOT pull a Vince McMahon. Ring Of Honor won’t be put on the shelf

15:12 What happens with the ROH ‘invasion’ storyline within Impact Wrestling?

23:30 DT explains why noone should compare ROH sale (rumored $20M) to WCW sale ($4M)

29:23 AEW ‘Revolution go home show’ Dynamite Hour One recap (3/2/22)

30:09 Christopher Daniels’ eye injury was pre-existing (pics inc) since 2021

34:46 Darius Martin (Top Flight) makes AEW Dynamite return teaming with Dante Martin

48:42 MJF bloodies CM Punk in an epic build to Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution

56:27 AEW Dynamite Hour Two recap

1:04:08 AEW Rampage Preview (3/4/22)

1:05:02 AEW Revolution 2022 PPV Predictions

1:19:00 Tommaso Ciampa comments on WWE changing his entrance theme music

1:21:38 NXT 2.0 recap and TV rating (3/1/22)

1:27:28 NXT Roadblock Preview (3/8/22)

1:28:00 First time ever: AEW announces events in Detroit, MI and California

1:30:14 Updated lineup: ROH Supercard Of Honor (4/1/22) + will AEW wrestlers be added to the event?

1:35:38 Live viewer Q&A

1:46:49 Best Wishes go out to Scott Hall, who broke his hip after suffering a fall

1:49:30 DT explains why Tony Khan is the right person to purchase Ring Of Honor

1:51:52 Continued prayers for Ukraine + show close

AEW Dynamite Results (3/2/22):

Bryan Danielson def Christopher Daniels

Young Bucks win Casino Tag Team Battle Royale (Added to 3-Way Tag Title Match at Revolution PPV)

Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez def Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

Wardlow def Cezar Bononi

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly def Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds & John Silver

NXT 2.0 Results (3/1/22):

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo def Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (Round 1: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Lash Legend def Amari Miller

Gunther def Solo Sikoa

Harland def Draco Anthony

Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade def Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz (Round 1: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Von Wagner def Andre Chase

Carmelo Hayes (c) def Pete Dunne (NXT North American Championship)

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/2/22 Episode 125 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/2/22 Episode 125

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/2/22 Episode 125

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/2/22 Episode 125

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows

====

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube

Your PPV review of ‘AEW Revolution 2022’ will air LIVE Sunday immediately following the PPV on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy DT a Cuppa Coffee ☕? Visit https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)