The Don Tony Show 1/22/22: BULLY RAY Owes JON MOXLEY An Apology; IWC Trolls SUMMER RAE; AEW Teases BRYAN DANIELSON vs MOX
- Jonathan Gresham out of action due to COVID-19
- Heyman comments on CM Punk’s run in AEW and future with the company
- Kyle O’Reilly talks about NXT & AEW
- Sasha Banks returns on Smackdown, added to the Royal Rumble
- Big E moved back to Smackdown
- 1/28/22 AEW Rampage: Beach Break Championship Friday Recap
- News and notes on WWE’s Creed Brothers
- WWE SmackDown Report – 1/28/2022
- Update on possible Royal Rumble spoilers
- Updated WWE Smackdown preview for tonight
