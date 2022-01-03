Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Breakfast Soup RAW 01/03/2022: WWE Raw Recap: Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar Reunited! Roman Reigns Positive Covid Update
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- Show Opening (0:00)
- Positive health update on Roman Reigns, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week (4:22)
- Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are reunited, and it feels so good! (9:20)
- Brock Lesnar, and not Big E as WWE Champion was the right move for now (13:01)
- Raw Is Not Veer (19:45)
- WWE Raw 1/3/22 recap and review (21:07)
- Alexa Bliss’ ‘Journey Back to Raw’ begins on 1/10/22 Raw (26:30)
- Miz and Maryse vs Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble (33:38)
- Vince McMahon and Austin Theory skits return to Raw (39:19)
- Speculation as to why Toni Storm left WWE (43:40)
- Debate: Big E should be the next contender for Damian Priest’s US Championship (52:56)
- Imminent split between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H enters its final stage (1:04:52)
- In addition to ‘Premiere Live Events’, there are still WWE ‘Pay Per Views’ (1:08:30)
- Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins tear it up on Raw (1:13:05)
- WWE SuperShow Results (1/2/22) from NC and Sasha Banks injury update (1:21:42)
- NXT ‘New Year’s Evil’ (1/4/22) preview (1:24:15)
- AEW Dynamite on TBS (1/5/22) preview; Will Julie Hart join the House Of Black? (1:25:20)
- Latest Updates: AEW Battle of the Belts (1/8/22) on TNT (1:28:15)
- Drew McIntyre injury update (1:28:53)
- DT explains why Jade Cargill should not win TBS Women’s Tournament Final (1:31:10)
- Show close (1:32:30)
WWE Raw Results (1/3/2022):
- Alpha Academy def RK-Bro (c) (Non-Title Match)
- Dana Brooke and Reggie def Tamina and Akira Tozawa (24/7 Mixed Tag Team Match)
- Queen Zelina (c) and Carmella (c) def Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H (Tag Team Title Match)
- Street Profits def Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez
- Damian Priest (c) def Dolph Ziggler (United States Championship
- Omos def AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley def Seth Rollins, Big E and Kevin Owens (Faces Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble)
WWE Main Event Results (1/3/2022):
- T-Bar def Matthew A Raz
- Dominik and Rey Mysterio def Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/3/22):
- AEW Rampage 12/31/21: ???
- WWE SmackDown 12/31/21: ???
- Impact Wrestling 12/30/21: ???
- AEW Dynamite 12/29/21: 975K (-4.4%)
- NXT 2.0 12/28/21: 662K (+12.0%)
- WWE Raw 12/27/21: 1,592,000 (+2.5%)
CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/3/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/3/2022
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/3/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/03/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/03/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows!
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of the ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon’ will air Tuesday January 4, 2022 LIVE on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday January 5, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 6, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday January 8, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 9, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 10, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)