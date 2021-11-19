Q&A w/ DON TONY 11/18/21; WWE RELEASES JOHN MORRISON +SEVEN; RIC FLAIR vs BECKY LYNCH WAR ESCALATES
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- Brian Myers pulled from Turning Point
- Battle Royal announced for Survivor Series
- Loaded line-up announced for NWA Hard Times 2
- 11/19/21 AEW Rampage Recap
- Sheamus returns and earns Team SmackDown spot
- WWE Smackdown Report – 11/19/2021
- Impact rating/viewership for this week
- Notes on WrestleMania 38 tickets
- WWE Smackdown update for tonight
- Kenny Omega injury/surgery updates
Recent Posts
- Protected: Entries List: WWE Survivor Series 2021 Predictions Contest
- Protected: WWE Survivor Series 2021 Predictions Contest
- Q&A w/ Don Tony 11/18/21: WWE Releases John Morrison Plus Seven; Ric Flair vs Becky Lynch War Escalates (Just In Time For Survivor Series)
- AEW Dynamite Is Cowboy Sh*t Day | CM Punk vs MJF Feud | NXT Recap Rating | WarGames Update (Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite EP112) 11/17/21
- Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 11/15/2021: WWE Raw Recap; Cody Shuts Down Twitter Again; WWE Disputes Keith Lee Medical Bills Claim