LIVE CHAT / Q&A / ASK DON TONY + MISH ANYTHING / (STREAMED THURSDAY 5/13/21)
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- ROH TV #504 Report
- Batista narrates WrestleMania Backlash intro, “Army of the Dead” zombies appear as lumberjacks
- New Smackdown tag team champions crowned tonight
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls when Vince McMahon Bought WCW
- Notes on Christopher Daniels, Natalia Markova, and Torrie Wilson
- Poll results: Eva Marie returns to WWE
- WrestleMania Backlash pre-show video, Batista comments on the PPV
- WrestleMania Backlash Report – 5/16/2021
- Notes on Bayley, Don Callis, Ashley Massaro, and birthdays
- NWL Owner & Founder Dick Caricofe Passes Away