LIVE CHAT / Q&A / AMA ‘ASK ME (DON TONY) ANYTHING’ / LIVE STREAM (STREAMED THURSDAY 3/18/21)
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- Heyman says Bischoff’s induction in the HOF “is long overdue and well earned”
- 3/19/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership
- Cruiserweight Championship unification now official for NXT TakeOver
- Mick Foley Wants Lex Luger in the WWE Hall of Fame
- Kylie Rae’s opponent for Warrior Wrestling, Impact contract status
- Rhea Ripley to debut on next week’s Raw
- WWE Fastlane programming for Sunday
- New championship match for WWE Fastlane, stipulation for Sheamus vs. McIntyre, Edge named Special Enforcer
- New WWE Fastlane match, update on Strowman vs. McMahon
- Update on how WrestleMania ticket sales are going