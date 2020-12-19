Q&A / ASK DON TONY ANYTHING! (EPISODE #4) 12/14/2020
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- Heyman puts over Smackdown as the “A” show, Styles/Parks tidbit
- Notes on Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman
- Joey Janela shares statement via social media
- Riddle offered new three-year WWE deal worth over $1 million
- WWE TLC line-up for tonight’s PPV
- ROH Final Battle 2020 Results
- 12/20/20 ROH TV Recap
- Joey Janela Jokes About WWE’s Trademark Filing For The Collective
- Former WWE Broadcaster Ken Resnick Remembers Pat Patterson
- Backstage Update on Rush & Dragon Lee, WWE Had Interest in Both Wrestlers