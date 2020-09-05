WWE SMACKDOWN Review 9/4/20: ROMAN REIGNS vs JEY USO At COC; AEW/NXT Quarter Ratings; AOP Released
- Bayley Turns on Sasha Banks on WWE SmackDown!
- CM Punk, Paige, and Renee Young React to WWE’s Latest Edict
- Kevin Owens Reacts to AOP’s Release from WWE
- 9/4/20 WWE 205 Live Results
- Roman Reigns has an opponent for Clash of Champions
- Vince McMahon threatens talent over Twitch, Mick Foley responds
- Kris Statlander gives an injury update
- Karl Anderson lets AJ Styles know he is welcome at Impact wrestling, Vince not happy with AJ
- 9/4/20 AEW Dark Results
- WWE SmackDown Report – 9/4/2020