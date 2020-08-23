LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN + THUNDERDOME REVIEW 8/21/20; SUMMERSLAM PREDICTIONS; RENEE YOUNG LEAVING WWE
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- Renee Young on the SummerSlam Watch Along broadcast
- Identities of the two women with a victorious Damian Priest
- Tommaso Ciampa back on NXT television this Wednesday
- Cena unveiled as Peacemaker in upcoming Suicide Squad sequel
- Final Card for Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV
- Notes on Chris Jericho, The Midnight Express, and Matt Riddle vs. Baron Corbin
- Karrion Kross has a possible legit arm injury
- Who Would Arn Anderson Put in a New Version of the Four Horsemen?
- New NXT champion crowned
- The Forgotten Sons Returning to WWE TV