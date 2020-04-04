Ep 103 Breakfast Soup 03/27/2020 (Charity Stream For Covid-19 Fund)
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- JR on The Ultimate Warrior: “Jim Hellwig was not a good person”
- Austin addresses The Undertaker/Shawn Michaels Wrestlemania rumor
- “You hear everybody whispering in the back. It’s really eerie in a way”
- Kevin Nash: “was really looking forward to the HOF tonight”
- Keith Lee on acting: “I think it’s more than a bug”
- Gail Kim on racism in WWE: “It was around me”
- ESPN’s Director of Programming talks WWE partnership and what the future holds
- News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
- More on Brodie Lee Claiming Triple H Hinted at a WWE/NJPW Working Relationship
- More on Reigns, The Miz, and more missing WrestleMania