The Don Tony Show 12/10/22: Bray Wyatt On Barry Windham Heart Attack (Audio); EVPs Target Miro; Kurt Angle Match at WrestleMania 39? Sasha Banks To NJPW; John Cena / Royal Rumble
The Don Tony Show (12/10/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Bray Wyatt emotional update on Barry Windham, his heart attack, current condition and Go Fund Me details (Audio)
- EVPs toss breadcrumbs at the news pigeons in attempt to lower fan criticism over AEW use of Miro
- DT updates 11/7/22 discussion on Sasha Banks appearing in Japan, Wrestle Kingdom 17, and if it’s a multi-appearance deal
- John Cena to appear on final WWE SmackDown of 2022: Will he enter the 2023 Royal Rumble?
- Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson milk bath to Alpha Academy leading to WrestleMania 39 Match?
- WWE SmackDown 12/10/22 quick recap: Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration; Lots of tag team wrestling
- AEW Rampage 12/10/22 quick recap: Moxley vs Takeshita; Orange Cassidy & Hikaru Shida in action
- Veer Mahaan injury update and rumor killer involving upcoming appearance in India
- ‘Do Over’: More on William Regal ‘BCC For Life’ interview from 12/7/22 AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite 12/7/22 rating plus quarterly hour breakdown
- Full details and the truth about Spectrum outage during part of 12/7/22 AEW Dynamite
- Discussion on why so many hardcore fans are finally starting to vent numerous frustrations about AEW
📺Programming Note: DT’s ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV and NXT Deadline recaps will be part of ‘The Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ episode streaming live Sunday 12/11/22 at 8:05PM EST.
🙏GoFundMe link for Barry Windham: http://www.tinyurl.com/HelpBarry
WWE SmackDown 12/9/22 Results:
- Usos (c) def Sheamus & Butch (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
- Viking Raiders vs Legado Del Fantasma went to a no-contest
- New Day & Ricochet def Imperium
- Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox def Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
AEW Rampage 12/9/22 Results:
- Jon Moxley def Konosuke Takeshita
- Hikaru Shida (c) def The Bunny (Regina Di Wave Championship)
- Big Bill (W. Morrisey) & Lee Moriarty def Clayton Bloodstone & Izzy James
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Trent Seven (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM
- “NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM
- ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- “WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- “AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday mornings at 11:05AM
- “The Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM
