The Don Tony Show 05/14/22: WWE Winner Take All Match Set; MJF Trolls News Media; Tammy Sytch Bond Revoked; Reigns vs Nakamura At MITB?

Some Topics Discussed:

Full Video and Enhanced Audio: Tammy Sytch bond revoked, returns to FL prison

DT explains what happens to the $28,000 Tammy Sytch original paid to bond out of jail

Deja Vu: Roman Reigns off Hell In A Cell but advertised for Money In The Bank PPV

MITB Rumors: Roman Reigns vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Brock Lesnar returning

Usos vs RK-Bro WWE Tag Team Title Unification Match scheduled for 5/20/22 SmackDown

VIDEO: WWE posts hilarious TikTok Video featuring The Bloodline and ‘The Bloodline’

Hikaru Shida doesn’t understand how ‘injury’ storylines work when someone is unable to appear

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 5/13/22 results

Best wishes go out to Virgil, who is battling Stage 2 Colon Cancer

MJF trolls wrestling news media about leaving AEW for WWE when a free agent

DT explains why Undertaker refuses to Autograph WWF Rookie Cards

Addressing rumors of WWE switching Lacey Evans to Raw and character shift to a heel

The Icon: Sting launching a line of Energy Drinks

NBC renews ‘Young Rock’ for a third (and likely final) season

Starrcast V Convention returns WWE SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, TN

Miss Elizabeth, Bam Bam Bigelow and Kamala should be inducted in WWE Hall Fame by 2025

‘Superfly’ Sivi Afi: Looking back at the infamous night in 1986 when WWF trolled the MSG fans

Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show

