Q&A w/ Don Tony 4/28/22: AEW Revamps Rankings; DON TONY D’Angelo Wants A SIT-DOWN? Jon Moxley / WWE; FTR Latest To Mimic Bret Hart Match Sequences
Q&A With Don Tony (EP64) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation.
Topics Discussed:
- First Tony D’Angelo became ‘The Don’. Now he wants to have a ‘Sit-Down’? 🤔
- Enough Is Enough? FTR the latest to mimic complete sequences from Bret Hart matches
- Props to AEW for finally revamping the Rankings System. RIP ‘Padding the numbers for rank’
- Scary moment for Bobby Lashley (he’s OK) as ring rope snaps during match on UK Tour
- Sad anniversary: Seventeen years to the day that Chris Candido passed away.
- DT pays tribute & shares a few personal stories involving Chris Candido
- Sammy Guevara’s latest insane ladder spot (vs Scorpio Sky): When does Tony Khan step in and stop it?
- Sasha Banks sexy ‘Sailor Moon’ signed pics contest during WWE SmackDown 4/29/22 Watch Party
- Paul Heyman ‘Paul E Dangerously’ ECW Funko Pop now available for preorder (pics included)
- W Morrissey (Big Cass) to get Eric Redbeard treatment on 5/4/22 AEW Dynamite
- DT explains how WWE should bring Bayley back to TV
- WWE intellectual property will likely be an issue for Jon Moxley to ever return as ‘Jon Moxley’
- Expect AEW Trios Title Tournament to begin shortly after Owen Hart Tournaments complete
- AEW Dynamite 4/27/22 and NXT 4/26/22 ratings breakdown
- AEW Dynamite and NXT 2.0 results plus AEW Rampage 4/22/22 preview
- Viking Raiders back in NXT: Will it lead to a career resurrection or slow burn to being released?
- Funny: AEW hypes ‘long awaited face to face’ between Hook & Danhausen for the fifth time
- Bray Wyatt will return to WWE, but at a very high price
- Explaining how valuable Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Matt Hardy & others have been behind the AEW camera
- Comparing Captain Lou Albano to a Roomba Vaccuum
- Lots of excellent Q&A from our YouTube Channel Members
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS. These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
