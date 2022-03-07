Breakfast Soup RAW 03/07/2022: WWE Raw Recap; Kevin Owens Calls Out Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38; RK-BRO Regain Tag Team Titles; Vader / WWE HOF

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 29 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps): 0:00 Show open

1:26 Kevin Owens calls out Steve Austin for the most stupendous Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38!

10:28 RK-Bro win Tag Team Titles & that Chad Gable Moonsault met with an RKO Outta Nowhere: Holy F’N Sh*t!

18:55 Vader elected to 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame; Mick Foley is the only person who should induct him in

28:02 Bron Breakker makes WWE Raw in-ring debut

30:12 Injury updates: Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Sammy Guevara & Isiah Kassidy from AEW Revolution

32:45 Raw recap: Alpha Acadamy vs RK-Bro vs Rollins / Owens

41:20 Raw recap: Dana Brooke vs Tamina + Miz, Logan Paul & Jerry Lawler ‘Homecoming Party’

47:17 Raw recap: Breakker/Ciampa vs Roode/Ziggler + Omos enters Ahmed Johnson Promo Territory!

51:00 Continuing the argument for MVP being the Manager for Omos

54:23 Raw recap: Omos vs Apollo + Edge Promo + Kevin Owens Promo: Has a WrestleMania ‘idea’

1:00:55 Raw recap: Brock/Roman MSG Segment + Rhea/Liv vs Zelina/Carmella

1:03:33 Mish makes a great argument for Pat McAfee vs Corey Graves at WrestleMania 38

1:05:37 Raw recap: Balor vs Theory + Bianca/Becky recap + DT reminder about Bianca’s Hair!

1:12:44 Raw recap: Kevin Owens invites Steve Austin for Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38

1:13:45 Updated lineups for WrestleMania 38 Night One and Night Two

1:15:45 Cedric Alexander works double duty: WWE Main Event results 3/7/22

1:16:28 AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown 3/4/22 ratings

1:17:14 NXT Roadblock and AEW Dynamite previews

1:18:00 Cheap Plug: Don Tony hosting NXT Roadblock ‘Watch Party’!

1:23:13 Show close WWE Raw Results (03/07/2022): RK-Bro def Alpha Academy (c) and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens (New RAW Tag Team Champions)

Dana Brooke (c) def Tamina (24/7 Championship)

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Omos def Apollo Crews

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan def Zelina & Carmella (c) (Non-Title, added to WM Tag Title Match)

Finn Balor (c) def Austin Theory by DQ (Non-Title Match)

