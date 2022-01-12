Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep118) 1/12/22: CM Punk vs Wardlow: AEW Dynamite Review; AEW/WWE Stars Hacked Over ‘Free Shoes’ Scam; MLW Sues WWE
Running Time: 1 Hour 40 MinTopics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- Show open 0:00
- Low attendance pics of AEW Dynamite at PNC Arena may not be as bad as it appears 2:00
- MLW files an antitrust lawsuit against WWE. Do they have a case? 3:23
- AEW and WWE wrestlers hacked falling for ‘Instagram Kicks: Free Sneakers’ Scam 9:10
- Don Tony shows you thru an actual ‘Free Sneakers’ and Phishing scam website 11:48
- Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager 3/2022 Cruise postponed until 2/2023 23:55
- AEW Dynamite 1/12/22 recap and review 25:48
- Mixed Tag Team Match set for 1/19/22 Dynamite 30:18
- CM Punk def Wardlow, and the split with MJF and Wardlow is almost complete 31:13
- Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston arguing of some really dumb sh*t 36:33
- Humorous look at Andrade El Idolo’s AEW Dynamite 2021 record 41:29
- Lance Archer returns to Dynamite and attacks Hangman Page 48:22
- Reason for Hikaru Shida ‘injury’ angle on Dynamite (Video clip) 53:05
- Brody King makes his AEW Dynamite debut, aligns with Malakai Black 59:10
- AEW Rampage 1/14/22 preview 1:08:35
- Champions Hangman Page, Jade Cargill, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy wrestle on AEW Dark 1:09:32
- AEW gives Tony Schiavone’s a 2 Year contract extension 1:11:07
- Interesting Johnny Gargano ‘Limited Edition’ shirt currently on sale 1:12:07
- Miro is even more jacked while recovering from injuries (pics included) 1:14:38
- NXT 2.0 1/11/22 Results 1:16:56
- Ring Of Honor Announces Supercard Of Honor WrestleMania Weekend – Then what? 1:30:48
- Show close 1:36:52
====
AEW Dynamite Results (1/12/22):
- CM Punk def Wardlow
- Dante Martin def Powerhouse Hobbs
- Serena Deeb def Hikaru Shida
- Penta El Zero Miedo def Matt Hardy
- The Acclaimed def Bear Country
- Sammy Guevara (c) def Daniel Garcia (Interim TNT Championship Match)
NXT 2.0 Results (1/11/22):
- Santos Escobar def Xyon Quinn
- Cameron Grimes def Damon Kemp
- Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def Harland and Joe Gacy by DQ (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Qualifier)
- Tony D’Angelo def Pete Dunne (Crowbar On A Pole Match)
- Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta def Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter
- Boa vs Solo Sikoa went to a double countout
- AJ Styles def Grayson Waller
====
====
===============
