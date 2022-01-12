Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep118) 1/12/22: CM Punk vs Wardlow: AEW Dynamite Review; AEW/WWE Stars Hacked Over ‘Free Shoes’ Scam; MLW Sues WWE

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (1/12/2022) hosted by Don Tony

Running Time: 1 Hour 40 MinTopics Discussed (With Time Stamps): Show open 0:00

Low attendance pics of AEW Dynamite at PNC Arena may not be as bad as it appears 2:00

MLW files an antitrust lawsuit against WWE. Do they have a case? 3:23

AEW and WWE wrestlers hacked falling for ‘Instagram Kicks: Free Sneakers’ Scam 9:10

Don Tony shows you thru an actual ‘Free Sneakers’ and Phishing scam website 11:48

Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager 3/2022 Cruise postponed until 2/2023 23:55

AEW Dynamite 1/12/22 recap and review 25:48

Mixed Tag Team Match set for 1/19/22 Dynamite 30:18

CM Punk def Wardlow, and the split with MJF and Wardlow is almost complete 31:13

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston arguing of some really dumb sh*t 36:33

Humorous look at Andrade El Idolo’s AEW Dynamite 2021 record 41:29

Lance Archer returns to Dynamite and attacks Hangman Page 48:22

Reason for Hikaru Shida ‘injury’ angle on Dynamite (Video clip) 53:05

Brody King makes his AEW Dynamite debut, aligns with Malakai Black 59:10

AEW Rampage 1/14/22 preview 1:08:35

Champions Hangman Page, Jade Cargill, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy wrestle on AEW Dark 1:09:32

AEW gives Tony Schiavone’s a 2 Year contract extension 1:11:07

Interesting Johnny Gargano ‘Limited Edition’ shirt currently on sale 1:12:07

Miro is even more jacked while recovering from injuries (pics included) 1:14:38

NXT 2.0 1/11/22 Results 1:16:56

Ring Of Honor Announces Supercard Of Honor WrestleMania Weekend – Then what? 1:30:48

Show close 1:36:52 ==== AEW Dynamite Results (1/12/22): CM Punk def Wardlow

Dante Martin def Powerhouse Hobbs

Serena Deeb def Hikaru Shida

Penta El Zero Miedo def Matt Hardy

The Acclaimed def Bear Country

Sammy Guevara (c) def Daniel Garcia (Interim TNT Championship Match) NXT 2.0 Results (1/11/22): Santos Escobar def Xyon Quinn

Cameron Grimes def Damon Kemp

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def Harland and Joe Gacy by DQ (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Qualifier)

Tony D’Angelo def Pete Dunne (Crowbar On A Pole Match)

Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta def Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Boa vs Solo Sikoa went to a double countout

AJ Styles def Grayson Waller

====

====

====

===============

