Breakfast Soup RAW 12/06/2021: Raw Recap, Johnny Gargano Bids Farwell On 12/7 NXT | Jeff Hardy Sent Home After WWE Event
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 52 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics Discussed:
WWE Raw 12/6/21 recap.. Jeff Hardy walks out mid match during a TX House Show and is sent home by WWE.. Matt Hardy provides a small update on Jeff Hardy, stating that ‘he is home and okay’.. Johnny Gargano confirmed for 12/7 NXT show.. WWE rewriting history: Lita vs Trish 12/6/04 was NOT the first Women’s Raw Main Event.. Despite the losing effort, Liv Morgan tonight proved she has earned her stripes as a singles star on the rise.. WWE starts teasing the split between AJ Styles and Omos. Is Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H next?.. Riddle goes ‘Howard Bro-Cell’ on Raw with a 70’s MNF tribute.. Should WWE add Bobby Lashley to World Title Match at ‘WWE Day 1′?.. Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan Raw main event is a tribute to Lita vs Trish Stratus anniversary.. WWE Main Event 12/6/21 results.. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar and Edge vs The Miz confirmed for WWE Day 1.. Bryan Clark / Adam Bomb signed pics (4) contest update.. Who will be revealed as MSK’ Shaman?.. Impact Wrestling releases Slammiversary on VHS!.. NXT 12/7/21 preview.. Scotty 2 Hotty wants to wrestle in 2022 and much more. Enjoy the show!
WWE Raw Results (12/06/2021):
- Big E (c) def Kevin Owens (Non-Title Cage Match)
- Queen Zelina def Nikki A.S.H
- Street Profits def AJ Styles and Omos (RK-Bro-Nament Match)
- Damian Priest (c) def Robert Roode (US Title Open Challenge)
- Bianca Belair def Doudrop by count out
- Edge appears on Miz TV
- Dominik and Rey Mysterio def Alpha Academy (RK-Bro-Nament Match)
- Finn Balor def T-Bar
- Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Title Match)
WWE Main Event Results (12/06/2021):
- Dana Brooke (c) def Tamina (WWE 24/7 Title Match)
- Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez def Cedric Benjamin & Shelton Benjamin
