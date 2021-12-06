Breakfast Soup RAW 12/06/2021: Raw Recap, Johnny Gargano Bids Farwell On 12/7 NXT | Jeff Hardy Sent Home After WWE Event

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 52 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish

Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw 12/6/21 recap.. Jeff Hardy walks out mid match during a TX House Show and is sent home by WWE.. Matt Hardy provides a small update on Jeff Hardy, stating that ‘he is home and okay’.. Johnny Gargano confirmed for 12/7 NXT show.. WWE rewriting history: Lita vs Trish 12/6/04 was NOT the first Women’s Raw Main Event.. Despite the losing effort, Liv Morgan tonight proved she has earned her stripes as a singles star on the rise.. WWE starts teasing the split between AJ Styles and Omos. Is Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H next?.. Riddle goes ‘Howard Bro-Cell’ on Raw with a 70’s MNF tribute.. Should WWE add Bobby Lashley to World Title Match at ‘WWE Day 1′?.. Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan Raw main event is a tribute to Lita vs Trish Stratus anniversary.. WWE Main Event 12/6/21 results.. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar and Edge vs The Miz confirmed for WWE Day 1.. Bryan Clark / Adam Bomb signed pics (4) contest update.. Who will be revealed as MSK’ Shaman?.. Impact Wrestling releases Slammiversary on VHS!.. NXT 12/7/21 preview.. Scotty 2 Hotty wants to wrestle in 2022 and much more. Enjoy the show!

WWE Raw Results (12/06/2021):

Big E (c) def Kevin Owens (Non-Title Cage Match)

Queen Zelina def Nikki A.S.H

Street Profits def AJ Styles and Omos (RK-Bro-Nament Match)

Damian Priest (c) def Robert Roode (US Title Open Challenge)

Bianca Belair def Doudrop by count out

Edge appears on Miz TV

Dominik and Rey Mysterio def Alpha Academy (RK-Bro-Nament Match)

Finn Balor def T-Bar

Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Title Match)

WWE Main Event Results (12/06/2021):

Dana Brooke (c) def Tamina (WWE 24/7 Title Match)

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez def Cedric Benjamin & Shelton Benjamin

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/06/2021 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/06/2021

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/06/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/06/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/06/2021 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air December 8, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 9, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 11, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 12, 2021 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 13, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)