Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 10/04/2021: WWE Draft Night 2 (w/Supplemental) Raw 10/4/21 Review; King Of The Ring + Queens Crown Tournament Details
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 26 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results RAW: Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, AJ Styles and Omos, Kevin Owens, Street Profits, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Alexa Bliss, Carmella and Gable Steveson… SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT RESULTS: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Dana Brooke, Veer, Jaxson Ryker, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina, Tegan Nox, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander and The Miz
WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results SMACKDOWN: The Usos, Sasha Banks, King Nakamura, Sheamus, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, Cesaro, Ridge Holland and Sami Zayn… SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT RESULTS: Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, Jinder Mahal and Shanky
WWE Raw Results (10/04/2021): Damian Priest (c) def Jeff Hardy (United States Title Match)… Shayna Baszler def Dana Brooke… Humberto Carrilo and Angel Garza def Mustafa Ali and Mansoor… Drew McIntyre and Big E def Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler… Rhea Ripley (c) and Nikki A.S.H (c) def Natalya and Tamina (Women’s Tag Team Title Match)… Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston def Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin… Bianca Belair def Charlotte by DQ (Non-Title Match)
WWE Main Event Results (10/04/2021): Karrion Kross def Ricochet. T-Bar & Mace def Viking Raiders
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/02/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/02/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/02/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/02/2021
CLICK HERE to LISTEN ONLINE to THE DON TONY SHOW 10/02/2021
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#40) 09/30/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#40) 09/30/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#40) 09/30/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#40) 09/30/2021
CLICK HERE to listen to AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#40) 09/30/2021 online
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/29/21 Episode 107
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/29/21 Episode 107
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/29/21 Episode 107
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/29/21 Episode 107
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/29/21 Episode 107 online
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ RETURNS *LIVE* WEDNESDAY (10/06/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)
WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
===============
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Folkey
- Adam Garcia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bud Ardis
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Anthony Smith
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)
Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.
CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!
===============
THE DON TONY SHOW / DELI MAN / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!
Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ The Don Tony Show, Deli Man, Breakfast w/ Blasi, Breakfast Soup, and even Matarraz Shirts! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.
CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!
===============
PROGRAMMING NOTE: WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE
Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday October 6, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: AMA / ASK DON TONY
Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday October 7, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW
Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air SATURDAY October 9, 2021 LIVE at 8:00PM EST.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW
Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday October 11, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
===============
CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY
CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP