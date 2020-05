The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 05/22/2020



Running Time: 3 Hours 45 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

NOTE FROM DT: AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Recap airs LIVE SATURDAY 05/23/2020 immediately following the PPV. CLICK HERE to tune in LIVE.

Topics discussed: WWE Smackdown Recap (The now ‘traded to Smackdown’ AJ Styles vs Nakamura, Otis/Mandy vs Dolph/Sonya, Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus, Charlotte vs Bailey)… AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Predictions… RIP Hana Kimura (22)… Seth Rollins addresses Jim Cornette’s insensitive remarks towards Becky Lynch’s pregnancy… Artistic tribute to Shad Gaspard sparks a TV Series idea from DT: “Bright Side Of The Ring”… Undertaker and Michelle McCool comment on Shad Gaspard… A confusing #1 Contenders Match scheduled for Raw… Happy Anniversary Cody!… Ratings: AEW + NXT (5/20), Dark Side Of The Ring: Owen Hart and FOX’ Labor Of Love (feat Matt Striker)… Asuka may be MVP of WWE TV during Covid. Is Sonya DeVille #2?… As DT predicted, WWE now lists John 4.14 as ‘Injured’… Injury updates: Ray Fenix, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker… Highlights of AEW Conference Call with Cody Rhodes… John Cena nominated for Daytime Emmy Award… Brandi Rhodes hosts AEW Heels Zoom Party… DT owns Brie + Nikki Bella memorabilia? You’ll see what this very odd piece of Bella memorabilia!… Don Tony compares Dana Brooke to the game ‘Simon’… Plus live chat / Super Chat and much more.

All Superchat $ ($240) generated in this episode was immediately donated to the Go Fund Me set up for the family of Shad Gaspard. (Screenshot Of Donation: CLICK HERE. DT covered the 30% that YouTube normally deducts in fees. If you would like to donate, please visit http://tinyurl.com/shadgofundme

Special Thank You to Anthony Diaz, Aleksei Brusilov, Cassette Classics 86, WSDYGT, Thunder or Blunder, Christopher Fauver, Thunderwing1974, Maximum Alx, Aaron Polston, JCMoya1982, David Peralta, Cappa The Great, Matthew Rychecky, Fredy J, Rockstargn194, Joe Silverstein and Larry Rovers who all donated $$$ via Superchat for the Shad Gaspard Family Go Fund Me. Much love and appreciation to all of you!

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO 05/22/2020 YOUTUBE episode

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of 05/22/2020 episode

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE 05/22/2020 episode.

CLICK HERE to listen to the 05/22/2020 episode online.

CLICK HERE for the VIDEO version of EP35 WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (05/20/2020)

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO version EP35 WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (05/20/2020)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE EP35 WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (05/20/2020)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================





REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (05/27/2020) 10:15PM EST ON YOUTUBE!

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE!

W.N.D covers AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!

You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive LIVE show every FRIDAY after WWE Smackdown. You can also enjoy our Patreon exclusive podcasts such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, and The Don Tony Show. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP