This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 4 (1/22 – 1/28) Updated For 2026!

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 4) covering the week of 1/22 thru 1/28. Running Time: 6 Hours.

This Week In Wrestling History (TWIWH) hosted by Don Tony debuted in 2018 for two seasons. Due to demand for new episodes, it returned in 2025 and is now in its Fourth Season for 2026!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 4 (1/22 – 1/28)

RUNNING TIME: 6 HOURS

Looking back at Royal Rumble 1988, 1993-1995, 1999-2000, 2004, 2007-2008, 2013-2016, 2018-2020, 2023

Audio: Closing moments of each Royal Rumble match.

Audio: Hulk-A-Mania! Hulk Hogan def Iron Sheik to win WWF Heavyweight Championship. DT shares a few stories about attending that infamous Monday night event

Hacksaw Jim Duggan leaves UWF for WWF

Audio: The Hart Foundation with help from referee Danny Davis def The British Bulldogs to win WWF Tag Team Titles

WWF makes it official: WrestleMania III to be held at Pontiac Silverdome

Audio: Hogan, Andre, a Trophy, and Pipers Pit: Hulk vs Andre WM3 storyline enters it’s next stage

Audio: Dark Journey vs Missy Hyatt: Lumberjack Match

Looking back at Hot Stuff International which featured ‘heel’ Sting, Eddie Gilbert, Ric Steiner, and Missy Hyatt

NWA ‘Bunkhouse Stampede PPV vs WWF Royal Rumble 1988

The Brainbusters (Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard) make their Madison Square Garden debut

Looking back at SNME 25

Audio: Undertaker loses Casket Match against Yokozuna with loads of interference and over the top special effects

Ric Flair loses a ‘Loser Leaves WWF’ Match to Mr Perfect

Audio: The night Diesel (Kevin Nash) became a bonafide superstar (from Royal Rumble 1995)

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXVI, XXX, XXXII

The Road Warriors return to WCW after leaving WWF

Miss Elizabeth and Debra McMichael make their WCW debut

Audio: Bobby Heenan drops an ‘F’ Bomb on WCW TV

Audio: Woman (Nancy Benoit) leaves ECW for WCW

Audio: Raven def Sandman to win ECW Heavyweight Title

Vader makes his WWF Raw debut

Goldust’ undefeated streak comes to an end

Looking back at WCW Souled Out 1997, 1998

Eric Bischoff fires WCW Referee Randy Anderson

Audio: Owen Hart def HunterDust to win WWF European Title

Chyna becomes first ever woman in Men’s Royal Rumble Match

DT reveals the one WWF/WWE match he will never watch again

WWF announces ‘Halftime Heat’: The Rock vs Mankind in Empty Arena match for WWF Championship airing during halftime of Super Bowl XXXIII

Audio: Triple H vs The Rock ‘I Quit’ match for WWF Championship leads to Chyna turning on Triple H and DX

Audio: Remembering the moment Too Cool danced during the Royal Rumble Match

Looking back at when WCW vacated twice and had four different Heavyweight Champions crowned in one week

Audio: Memorable Vince McMahon promos leading to NWO coming to WWF

Memorable promo involving The Rock and Jonathan Coachman doing ‘The Charleston’

John Hennigan (Nitro, Impact, Morrison) and Matt Cappotelli win Tough Enough III

Kofi Kingston makes his WWE debut

Audio: The infamous Larry King segment with Chris Jericho and Mickey Rourke which led to major changes for WrestleMania 25

Ring Of Honor announces weekly TV deal with HDNet

Jake ‘The Snake’ announces retirement from in ring competition

Serena Deeb joins CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society

CM Punk quits WWE one night after competing in Royal Rumble match

The Rock is baffled, and WWE fans are irate (#CancelWWENetwork) over Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble win

Looking back at a very rare time an episode of Monday Night RAW is canceled due to inclement weather

Audio: AJ Styles makes his memorable WWE debut at Royal Rumble

WWE announces a deal to bring Shinsuke Nakamura to WWE NXT

Audio: The Rock’s backstage promo with Lana

WWE edits off WWE Network ‘The Kiss’ between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch

Fenix and Mil Muertes tear it up for Lucha Underground

Asuka wins first ever WWE All Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Looking back at decision by WWE to celebrate Raw 25 from two different NY venues

WWE suspends then releases Enzo Amore

GCW busts ‘ClowNzo’ Enzo Amore spreading BS about a proposed fight against Tama Tonga at Bloodsport

Jake Hager (Swagger) wins in his MMA debut at Bellator 214

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

John Cena gets a new Funko Pop that we truly can’t see!

Looking back at NXT: Worlds Collide PPV 2020

Audio: Britt Baker’s not so memorable AEW promo on Tony Schiavone aboard the Jericho Cruise

Sasha Banks continues to post odd tweets professing her love for Vince McMahon

WWE begins selling Eco-Friendly Daniel Bryan merchandise

Audio: Logan Paul challenges CM Punk to an MMA fight. CM Punk responds

Women across IWC flame Ring Of Honor over some interesting questions they were asking aspiring wrestlers

AEW planning Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill?

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone go heel on Impact Wrestling via ‘paid advertisements’

WWE and Peacock announce multi-year deal to stream future PPVs

Arn Anderson says he had Covid, but never ever tested positive

Randy Orton drops an RKO on Alexa Bliss

AEW announces Sting’s in-ring debut match; and it’s cinematic

Ring of Honor announces their own Hall Of Fame along with their list of inductees

Mustafa Ali asks for and is denied WWE release

Cody Rhodes reveals he is no longer under contract with AEW

Great Muta wrestles (and wins) his last ever match

Audio: Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal tribute match for Jay Briscoe (RIP) on AEW Dynamite

Undertaker has a special moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt during WWE RAW XXX

Audio: Tribal Court: The Trial Of Sami Zayn

Hulk Hogan clowned on social media over a Toilet Paper tweet

Kevin Patrick released from WWE

Audio: CM Punk trains with NXT Superstars Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King

Fake news and click-bait is in full force leading into WrestleMania 40

WWE and Netflix agree to a historic 10 year, five-billion-dollar deal

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is appointed to TKO Board of Directors

Janel Grant files a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accusing sexual assault and trafficking

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE and TKO

Roman Reigns lands the cover of WWE 2K25 Video Game

Looking back at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 38

Audio: Recording leaks out claiming to be Tony Khan caught trashing Britt Baker during a conference call TBS executives

2025 WWE Transfer Window officially closes with several RAW and SmackDown wrestlers changing brands

Jordynne Grace officially signs multi-year contract with WWE

‘Number 23’ mystery revealed to be the debuting Mance Warner and the return of Steph DeLander to TNA

Audio: Jon Moxley declares war on those perceived to be weak and soft within AEW

And so much more!

