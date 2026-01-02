WWE WrestleMania 42 Recap, Review And Aftermath

Hosted by Don Tony

Running Time: 4 Hours 7 Minutes

WrestleMania 42 Night One will be remembered as a four-hour event with only 82 minutes of wrestling. Spectacular WWE produced promo packages hyping WrestleMania matches were rushed. And we had over 60 minutes of commercials; with ONE THIRD of them dedicated to promoting Netflix’ upcoming Hulk Hogan documentary. The most anticipated and positively received matches were way too short. The return of Bron Breakker, the surprise return of Paige, title changes, a cool announcement from Bianca Belair, and more are all overshadowed. And if you think Pat McAfee’ WWE involvement is done, boy are you in for a surprise. If you watched night one of WrestleMania 42 from home and agree with these sediments, imagine how the fans who paid thousands (even tens of thousands) to see this in person.

As much of a train wreck Night One was for WrestleMania 42, Night Two is being hailed as the total opposite. What is most amazing, is that Night Two had the SAME amount of wrestling as Night One, the same number of commercials, and the same excessive Hulk Hogan plugs. Every match delivered big. The opener featured Brock Lesnar pass the torch to Oba Femi followed by a very emotional Lesnar leaving his boots and gloves the center of the ring. The Demon returned and decimated Dominik Mysterio. Rhea Ripley and Trick Williams won Championship Gold. The IC Title Ladder Match was sick. The night would end with Roman Reigns finally reclaiming his throne, defeating CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship in an epic 35-minute battle.

Join Don Tony and the Donzilla Army as we review both Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 42. Plus some fallout from WWE Hall of Fame, Bianca Belair pregnancy, immediate future for some coming off of WrestleMania, who moves to RAW and who is called up from NXT to the main roster. Thank you to everyone who stopped by live to talk about WrestleMania 42. And thank you for taking the time to check out this WrestleMania 42 Review. Enjoy!!!

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 NIGHT ONE MATCH RESULTS:

Cody Rhodes (c) def Randy Orton (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Liv Morgan def Stephanie Vaquer (c) (New Women’s World Champion)

Gunther def Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch def AJ Lee (c) (New WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion)

Paige and Brie Bella def Nia Jax and Lash Legend (c), Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria (New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Jacob Fatu def Drew McIntyre (Unsanctioned Match)

The Usos and LA Knight def Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 NIGHT TWO MATCH RESULTS:

Roman Reigns def CM Punk (c) (New World Heavyweight Champion)

Rhea Ripley def Jade Cargill (c) (New WWE Women’s Champion)

The Demon Finn Balor def Dominik Mysterio (Street Fight)

Trick Williams def Sami Zayn (c) (New WWE United States Champion)

Penta (c) def Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans, JD McDonagh and Rusev (Ladder Match For WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Oba Femi def Brock Lesnar



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