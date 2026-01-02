The Don Tony Show: WWE RAW After WrestleMania 42

Hosted by Don Tony

Running Time: 2 Hours 15 Minutes

Jacob Fatu calls out Roman Reigns; WWE Teases CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes Title Match; NXT Call Ups; SmackDown stars switch brands; WrestleMania 42 Fallout; Final thoughts about WrestleMania 42, Road to Backlash begins; Big WWE Hall Of Fame complaints; latest news, analysis and lots more.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW: WWE RAW AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 42

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode THE DON TONY SHOW: WWE RAW AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 42

for the episode CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode THE DON TONY SHOW: WWE RAW AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 42

for the episode CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW: WWE RAW AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 42 online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

WWE WrestleMania 42 Recap, Review And Aftermath

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 RECAP REVIEW AND AFTERMATH

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 RECAP REVIEW AND AFTERMATH

for the episode CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 RECAP REVIEW AND AFTERMATH

for the episode CLICKHERE to listen to WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 RECAP REVIEW AND AFTERMATH online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for public content

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2026):

THE DON TONY SHOW AND WWE RAW RECAP: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT immediately following WWE RAW on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

LIVE EVERY immediately following on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms

Posted every evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every SATURDAY MORNING at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms

Posted every at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: Streaming LIVE on YouTube following every PPV

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: