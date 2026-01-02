Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 16) of This Week In Wrestling History covering the week of 4/16 thru 4/22. Running Time: 4 Hours 52 Minutes. Note: This is posted a few days late due to covering WrestleMania 42. Your next episode will post this weekend on normal schedule.
Hundreds of hours of wrestling memories; all featuring the ORIGINAL moments as they aired including ORIGINAL theme music! Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history documented like this anywhere but here!
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 16 (4/16 – 4/22)
RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 52 MINUTES
- Audio: Fabulous Moolah appears on TV Show ‘To Tell The Truth’ (1961)
- Playboy Buddy Rose loses a Hair vs Hair match against Roddy Piper
- Audio: Hulk Hogan def Nick Bockwinkel for AWA Heavyweight Title just to have decision overturned days later. Thus began two years of AWA business fu**ery towards fans which led to Hulk Hogan’s AWA exit
- Adrian Adonis and Dick Murdoch (North South Connection) def Tony Atlas and Rocky Johnson to win WWF Tag Titles
- Looking back at AWA Wrestlerock ’86
- Looking back at Saturday Night’s Main Event #16 (1988)
- Mike McGuirk makes WWF announcing debut
- Audio: Highlights of the memorable wrestling themed Morton Downey Jr Show featuring David Schultz, Paul Heyman, Jim Wilson, Capt Lou Albano, and others (1988)
- Controversial ‘Now It Can Be Told’ episode hosted by Geraldo Rivera accusing WWF of multiple accounts of sexual abuse airs
- Roddy Piper hosts Piper’s Pit that never makes TV due to controversial comments related to Geraldo ‘Now It Can Be Told’ episode
- Paul Heyman, Jim Crockett and Jim Hudson join forces to create a new Promotion (later called World Wrestling Network)
- Audio: Infamous Vader vs Cactus Jack WCW Worldwide match involving multiple hard shots to Cactus’ face. Includes rare unedited commentary by Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura
- Negotiations between All Japan Women’s Wrestling and Tonya Harding fall thru
- Looking back at WCW Spring Stampede PPV (1994, 1998, 2000)
- Audio: Ric Flair’s WCW Heavyweight Title win over Ricky Steamboat not acknowledged in the record books
- Looking back at ECW Hostile City Showdown 1995
- Audio: After losing ECW Heavyweight Title to Sandman, Shane Douglas walks out of ECW Arena – wearing a WWF Monday Night Raw shirt
- Brian Pillman released from hospital following serious auto accident
- First televised Bi-Sexual wrestling angle? Beulah McGillicuddy cheats on Tommy Dreamer with Kimona Wanalea
- Audio: WWF starts airing ridiculously stupid ‘Reality-Check’ spots during Raw episodes
- Looking back at WWF IYH 14: Revenge Of The Taker
- Scott Steiner arrested for threatening GA DOT Highway worker
- Buff Bagwell suffers serious neck injury during tag team match on WCW Thunder
- Brock Lesnar passes up Olympics and agrees to a deal with WWF
- Audio: ‘It Never Happened!’. Looking back at the night Chris Jericho def Triple H to win WWF Championship, only to have the decision reversed moments later
- Audio: WWF Champion Triple H vs ECW Champion Tazz
- Looking back at ECW Cyberslam 2000
- Triple H regains IC Championship def Jeff Hardy
- Looking back at WWF Backlash PPV (2002, 2004)
- Audio: Hulk Hogan vs Triple H for WWF Undisputed Championship
- Colt Cabana vs Eddie Guerrero vs CM Punk tear it up in IWA Mid South
- Audio: Vince Russo replaces James Storm with AJ Styles against Jeff Jarrett (Cage Match for NWA World Heavyweight Championship)
- Bloody Jim Ross on Raw leads to MA Rating on WWE Network
- Audio: ‘You Screwed Matt!’ Fans let Lita and WWE know how they feel after Matt Hardy being fired following incident with Lita and Edge
- Brock Lesnar and WWE settle ‘no-compete’ lawsuit following failed attempt at NFL career
- Palmer Cannon requests release from WWE after incident involving Chris Benoit and JBL
- WWE ends working relationship with developmental territory Deep South Wrestling
- Austin Aries suspended for 90 days by TNA due to unprofessional behavior
- Santino Marella makes WWE debut and wins IC Title
- Looking back at WWE King Of The Ring (2008)
- ‘Barack Obama’ and ‘Hillary Clinton’ battle it out in WWE ring
- WWE suspends Michael PS Hayes after incident involving Mark Henry and a racial slur
- TNA launches their ‘Cross The Line’ campaign
- Looking back at TNA Lockdown 2009, 2010
- WWE airs Monday Night Smackdown?
- WWE releases Shelton Benjamin, Mickie James, Katie Lea Burchill, Jesse, Mike Knox, Funaki, and Jimmy Wang Yang
- Rob Van Dam def AJ Styles to win TNA Heavyweight Championship
- WWE announces the creation of WWE Performance Center
- E! announces the creation of WWE Reality TV Series: Total Divas
- WWE sends Rosa Mendes home from European Tour due to personal issues
- WWE Network releases ‘Warrior: The Ultimate Legend’ documentary
- Takeshi Morishima abruptly retires due to complications involving diabetes
- WWE airs idiotic commercial hyping ‘Extreme Rules PPV (2016) by showing insects having sex
- Samoa Joe def Finn Balor to win NXT Championship
- Ring collapses on Raw during match between Braun Strowman and Big Show
- Looking back at the 2018 WWE Superstar Shakeup featuring RAW, SmackDown and NXT
- Bruno Sammartino passes away at 82
- Looking back at WWE Fastlane 2019 PPV
- Audio: Firefly Funhouse with Bray Wyatt, Abby The Witch and Mercy The Buzzard makes it WWE TV debut
- Viking Experience (War Raiders) make their WWE main roster debut
- Audio: Ivar speaks candid about Vince McMahon’s horrible decision to change War Raiders name to Viking Experience
- AEW signs Private Party
- Audio: The Shield’s Final Chapter: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose’ final sit-down interview before Jon Moxley’s departure
- Anonymous WWE employee begs Florida officials to shut down WWE tapings due to the Pandemic
- NXT defeats AEW Dynamite for a second consecutive week; but the demo!
- Mark Carrano fired by WWE after Mickie James is shipped her locker room belongings in a trash bag
- Tony Khan provides a very lame reason why AEW hasn’t promoted their collab with Impact Wrestling (and Rebellion PPV) on AEW TV programming
- Kenny Doane announces his retirement from in-ring competition
- Pat McAfee makes his WWE TV Commentary debut for SmackDown
- Liv Morgan scammed by a scammer pretending to be a fan who sold his home to a scammer pretending to be Liv Morgan. Got all that?
- Audio: LA ‘Don’t call me Max Dupri Yet’ Knight debuts ‘Knight Male Models’ (later changed to Maximum Male Models)
- Ric Flair (73) posts video training in the ring with Jay Lethal which would later lead to Flair’s ‘Final Match’
- Looking back at TNA/Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV 2023, 2024
- Ted Dibiase Jr arrested and charged with multiple federal crimes with punishment up to 120 years in prison
- Ric Flair posts an awful picture smiling and posing next to extremely ill Steve ‘Mongo McMichael’ (battling ALS)
- Audio: Chad Gable turns on Sami Zayn
- Audio: Ludwig Kaiser turns on Giovanni Vinci
- Audio: Broken Matt Hardy makes surprise return to TNA after being released from AEW
- WWE begins the QR Code teasers which would eventually lead to Wyatt Sicks’ WWE debut
- WWE releases Eight including Indus Sher, Jinder Mahal, Von Wagner, Cameron Grimes XIA Li and others
- Looking back at AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV
- Josh Alexander signs with AEW and makes his in-ring debut
- Audio: WWE announces the purchase of Lucha Libre Promotion AAA
- Audio: WWE and Netflix reveal details on a new WWE reality show in development: WWE UNREAL
- WWE officially retires WWE Universal Championship with Roman Reigns as its last Champion
- Looking back at WWE WrestleMania 41
- John Cena makes history winning a record 17th World Championship (at WrestleMania 41)
- Audio: John Cena’s serious and not so serious comments on winning a record 17th World Championship
- And so much more!
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