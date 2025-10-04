This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 40) 10/1 – 10/7 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 40) covering the period of 10/1 thru 10/7. Running Time: 5 Hours 14 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 40 (10/1 – 10/7)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 14 MINUTES

Ken Patera retires from powerlifting to become a pro wrestler

Plane carrying Ric Flair, Johnny Valentine, Tim Woods and others crashes in Wilmington, NC

Audio: Ric Flair’s detailed account of the plane crash

First incarnation of Midnight Express def Rock n Roll Express to win NWA Mid America Tag Team Titles

Dynamic Duo (Gino Hernandez and Chris Adams) lose a Hair vs Hair match against Kevin & Kerry Von Erich

Audio: Highlights of Uncle Elmer wedding from Saturday Night’s Main Event. Joyce pelted in the head with trash and Jesse The Body Ventura loves it!

Rockin’ Robin becomes last WWF Womens Champion before title is deactivated (for the first time) in 1990

Chris Jericho and Lance Storm make their pro wrestling debuts – against each other!

Looking back at WWF ‘The Battle Royal’ from London, England

Vince McMahon sends Macho Man to USWA to face Jerry Lawler for USWA Unified Heavyweight Title

Audio: Macho Man and Vince McMahon USWA Promos

Audio: Memorable Cactus Jack ECW promo on Tommy Dreamer and dreams of going to WCW

Audio: Steve Austin cuts his first Anti-WCW promo on ECW TV

Steve Austin makes first ECW House Show appearance

Looking back at ECW Ultimate Jeopardy 1996

Audio: HBK vs Undertaker battle in the first ever Hell In A Cell Match, plus a memorable debut by Kane

Audio: Controversial interview between Vince McMahon and Melanie Pillman, just one day after the death of Brian Pillman

Audio: Jim Cornette’s first of several memorable ‘shoots’ on Raw

Audio: Faarooq cuts a great promo on Steve Austin

Audio: After having his leg injured by Kane and Undertaker, Vince McMahon has three memorable hospital visits (Mick Foley, Mr Socko’s debut, and ‘Dr’ Austin

Audio: Owen Hart walks out of Raw and WWF

WCW strips Lenny Lane of Cruiserweight Title due to pressure over his gay character

Bret Hart and Chris Benoit have memorable Nitro match paying tribute to the late Owen Hart

Darren Drozdov paralyzed in a match against D-Lo Brown

Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara abruptly leave WWF and sign with WCW

Audio: ECW on TNN airs controversial interview with Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch

Audio: Booker T def Jeff Jarrett to win WCW Title (previously vacated by Vince Russo)

Audio: Infamous Wrestlecrap moment involving Booker T and a photo of Scott Hall

Juventud Guerrera arrested in Australia during WCW tour

Looking back at ROH ‘Glory By Honor’ 2002 and the attempts to run XPW out of Philly

Audio: Big Show and Eddie Guerrero tamper with each other’s burritos

Audio: Carlito makes WWE TV debut and wins US Title

Audio: Steve Austin stuns Linda (and the entire McMahon family) at WWE Raw: Homecoming

John Cena surrenders WWE Title after suffering serious injury

Kurt Angle arrested on DUI charges

Hulk Hogan signs deal with NBC to host American Gladiators reboot

Audio: Tony Atlas speaks on confrontation with CM Punk in OVW

Sandman pleads guilty from incident during Capt Lou Albano’s birthday party

Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell PPV 2010 and 2018

Smackdown debuts on MyNetworkTV

CM Punk main events first ever episode of Main Event

Audio: Batista makes his MMA debut

Tommy Dreamer’s House Of Hardcore holds first ever event

Cody Rhodes & Goldust reinstated by WWE after defeating The Shield

Prince Puma (Ricochet) becomes first ever Lucha Underground Champion

Audio: Matt Hardy vacates TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Audio: Memorable Bayley vs Sasha Banks Ironman Match from NXT Takeover: Respect

Broken Hardys win TNA Tag Titles from Abyss and Crazy Steve in ‘The Great War’

WWE signs Shayna Baszler

ESPN signs Charly Caruso while still employed with WWE

Looking back at WWE Super Showdown 2018

Audio: Shawn Michaels shockingly reveals his in-ring return after eight-year retirement for a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

The Wednesday Night Wars begin: Looking back at AEW Dynamite debut and NXT episode that went head-to-head against AEW including the TV ratings

Audio: Highlights from the first ever episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT

Looking back at the debut episode of AEW Dark

Audio: WWE on FOX debuts with Brock Lesnar ending Kofi Kingston WWE Championship reign in ten seconds (includes post-match incident involving Cain Velasquez)

Audio: Rare Kofi Kingston post SmackDown interview after losing WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar

Audio: Hell In A Cell match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt ends in a no-contest?

Lio Rush launches an OnlyFans page

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Victory Road 2020 PPV

Looking back at NXT TakeOver 31

Mustafa Ali revealed as the leader of Retribution

Looking back at 2021 WWE Draft featuring RAW on USA vs SmackDown on FOX

Audio: Austin Theory celebrates first night on WWE RAW by beating up then taking a selfie with an incapacitated Jeff Hardy!

Tension between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara reach critical mass leading to backstage physical altercation

WWE releases Nigel McGuinness and Jimmy Smith leading to shuffling of RAW, SmackDown and NXT commentary teams

Audio: Highlights (or should we say lowlights) of Tony Khan’s one and only appearance on Ariel Helwani Show

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Bound For Glory 2022 PPV

Looking back at AEW WrestleDream 2023 PPV

Adam Copeland (Edge) signs with AEW

Audio: “Go Fu*k Yourself”: Adam Copeland makes his memorable AEW Dynamite debut and reunites with Christian Cage (well sorta kinda)

Audio: Scammers hit the pro wrestling world using The Rock and some pretty convincing AI

Audio: After losing NXT North American Title to Trick Williams, Dominik Mysterio gets a rematch against the newly crowned champion

Looking back at WWE Fastlane 2023

Looking back at NXT debut on CW Network

Audio: Highlights from the first NXT episode on CW Network

AEW and Warner Bros Discovery officially agree to a new multi-year media rights deal beginning in 2025

Looking back at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Audio: CM Punk and Drew McIntyre battle in one of the greatest Hell In A Cell Matches in history (from WWE Bad Blood 2024)

And so much more!

