This Week In Wrestling History (Week Fifteen) 4/8 – 4/14 (Original Broadcast 4/9/2019)

SYNOPSIS: Episode 15 (4/8 – 4/14)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 15 Minutes

Buddy Rogers becomes first ever WWWF Champion without wrestling a match.

Jerry Lawler def Kerry Von Erich to win and become the last ever World Class Wrestling Association Heavyweight Champion.

Looking back at WWF / All Japan Wrestling Summit (1990).

Audio: Owen Hart and Ricky Morton team up and wrestle on WCW TV.

Looking back at last SNME to air on NBC before moving to FOX.

Johnny Ace suffers a broken elbow during match against Cactus Jack.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior and Sid Vicious cut promos on each for a feud that never developed.

Audio: Sid Vicious speaks on why he left WWF during the beginning of his feud with Ultimate Warrior.

WCW makes its debut at MSG Paramount Theatre.

Ravishing Rick Rude appears on a very early episode of Howard Stern Show.

Audio: Jesse Venture speaks on winning lawsuit against WWF.

New Japan Pro Wrestling hosts first ever Super J Cup.

Sid Vicious no shows first events after recovering from stabbing incident with Arn Anderson.

Audio: Eric Bischoff speaks on Hulk Hogan originally signing with WCW.

Paul E and ECW fire Sabu after no-showing event for New Japan.

Audio: Cactus Jack arrives in NWC Promotion (1995).

Audio: Ultimate Warrior arrives in NWC Promotion (1995).

Bonus Audio: The night NWC had Jim ‘Anvil’ Neidhart wear KKK outfit and ‘hang’ Virgil during event.

Undertaker battles New Jack in Smokey Mountain Wrestling.

Audio: Gangstas Graveyard Promo on Undertaker and Paul Bearer.

Michael PS Hayes debuts as Dok Hendrix in WWF.

Audio: First Hunter Hearst Helmsley vignettes air on WWF TV.

Brian Pillman seriously injured in auto accident.

Audio: Rare Brian Pillman radio interview shortly after auto accident.

Vader detained in Kuwait after getting too physical with local morning talk show host.

ECW holds its first ever PPV, ‘Barely Legal’ (1997).

ECW holds banquet night before Barely Legal to tribute Terry Funk.

Audio: The Rock throws Steve Austin and Smoking Skull belt off a bridge.

Audio: Looking back at the night WCW tried to hit the ‘reset’ button on Nitro: All champions stripped of titles, Mike Awesome appears while still ECW Champion, Billy Kidman’s memorable promo on Hulk Hogan, Vince Russo’s first appearance on camera, Bischoff revealed as the driver behind Hummer, and so much more.

Audio: Mike Awesome speaks on abruptly leaving ECW for WCW while still ECW Champion and dropping the title to Tazz.

Audio: Shane Douglas’ spot on comments about Mike Awesome not trusting Paul E and Tazz.

Audio: WCW Wrestler (Mike Awesome) vs WWF Wrestler (Tazz) at ECW event.

Audio: The attack WWE wants you to forget about. Steve Austin and Triple H beat down and chair bash Lita.

Audio: Jeff Hardy interrupts HHH and Austin promo and hits Twist of Fate on Stephanie.

Audio: Jeff Hardy def Triple H to win IC Championship.

Looking back at World Wrestling All-Stars ‘Eruption’ event (2002).

Scott Steiner and Chris Nowinski debate America and Foreign Policy on Raw.

The night WWE had Goldberg wear Goldust’ wig.

John Cena introduces the WWE Championship Spinner Belt.

Looking back at TNA Lockdown PPV (2007, 2008, 2012)

WWE bans photographers from televised ringside events.

CBS cancels proposed ‘Secret Talents Of The Stars’ TV series that included Ric Flair.

Hulk Hogan talks about how he could have gone ‘OJ Simpson’ on his ex-wife.

ESPN airs E:60 episode featuring WWE and Vince McMahon.

Torrie Wilson announces her retirement from wrestling due to a back injury.

Looking back at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla One Hundred Event (2009).

WWE drafts MVP #1 in 2009 Draft.

Announcements of Smackdown moving to SyFy and Superstars to WWE dot com.

Audio: Edge announces his retirement from wrestling due to spinal stenosis.

Sheamus and Mean Gene Okerlund vs Daniel Bryan and Alberto Del Rio.

Fandango’s ‘Cha La La’ theme becomes a major hit.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella get married.

Looking back at TNA One Night Only Events: X-Travaganza II, World Cup Of Wrestling II (2014).

Wrestling fans buzz over John Cena using Austin’s stunner during Wrestling 31 match but not as a finisher.

Daniel Bryan wrestles last match before sudden retirement in 2015 due to concussions.

Taz leaves TNA Impact.

Memorable Raw segment where Braun Strowman flips an ambulance with Roman Reigns ‘inside’.

