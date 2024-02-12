This Week In Wrestling History (Week Seven) 2/12 – 2/18 (Original Broadcast 2/13/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 7 (2/12 – 2/18)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 58 Minutes The War To Settle The Score: WWF and MTV team up to broadcast (at the time) the most watched show in the history of cable.

Jimmy Hart makes his WWF managerial debut.

Bruno Sammartino teams up with son David and wrestles after three years retired.

Looking back at SNME E5 and the build to WrestleMania 2.

Fallout between Adrian Adonis and Brutus (soon to be) ‘The Barber’ Beefcake begins.

Looking back at NWA/WCW Clash Of The Champions V: St Valentine’s Day Massacre.

Audio: Ted Dibiase debuts the Million Dollar Belt during The Brother Love Show.

Audio: Paul Bearer makes his WWF managerial debut.

Looking back at ECW Cyberslam ’96 and Brian Pillman’s controversial appearance.

Audio: Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff speak on Brian Pillman.

Looking back at WWF IYH 6: Rage In The Cage.

Audio: Shawn Michaels surrenders WWF Championship due to injuries and the need to ‘find his smile’.

Audio: HBK, Bret Hart, Psycho Sid: WWF has three Heavyweight Championship Title changes in four days.

Looking back at WWF IYH 13: Final Four.

Looking back at WWF IYH 27: St Valentine’s Day Massacre.

Audio: Memorable Hardcore Match between Al Snow and Bob Holly (IYH 27).

Audio: Steve Austin vs Vince McMahon Cage Match (IYH 27).

‘The Janitor’ Hacksaw Jim Duggan finds WCW TV Title in the trash and declares himself Champion.

Looking back at WCW SuperBrawl Revenge. No wonder why WCW never sold this event on home video.

Looking back at WWF No Way Out PPV (2002, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009).

Audio: Eddie Guerrero vs Brock Lesnar battle 30 minutes for WWE Championship.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor 2nd and 8th Anniversary Shows (2004, 2010).

Looking back at TNA Against All Odds PPV (2006, 2010, 2011, 2012).

Audio: Christian def Jeff Jarrett to win NWA Heavyweight Championship.

Paul Heyman announces ECW One Night Stand II.

Audio: In front of a massive media audience of 3, Dixie Carter and Hulk Hogan announce TNA’s move to Monday Nights.

Last ever episode of WWE/ECW airs on Sci-Fi.

WWE/ECW is out. WWE NXT is in.

List of NXT Season One ‘Rookie’ class is announced.

Audio: After a seven year absence, The Rock returns to Raw and issues a challenge.

Looking back at WWE Smackdown Episode 600.

After watching his ‘girlfriend’ Eve Torres make out with John Cena, Zack Ryder confined to a wheelchair is tossed of Raw stage by Kane.

Looking back at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV (2013).

Audio: Zeb Coulter and Jack Swagger begin the controversial ‘We The People’ storyline and WWE’s piss poor decision to kill its credibility within a week.

WWE debuts a new Heavyweight Championship Title replacing the Spinner Belt.

WWE crowns their first ever NXT Tag Team Champions.

Cesaro’s Twitter account is hacked due to using a very predictable password.

Audio: After 17 weeks of build, Emmalina’s first and only appearance on Raw.

Audio: Looking back at the Chris Jericho / Kevin Owens ‘Festival Of Friendship’.

