ROMAN REIGNS vs CODY RHODES AT WRESTLEMANIA 40 IS OFFICIAL: Don Tony and Kevin Castle were the only ones who never took The Rock vs Roman Reigns ‘bait’. And as the media tries to push fake news to cover up their inaccurate reports all week, DT/KC discuss further specifics about Roman vs Cody at WM40 being the plan all along.

WWE RELEASES WRESTLEMANIA XL TEASER VIDEO featuring ROMAN REIGNS, THE ROCK, CODY RHODES and SETH ROLLINS. Besides Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, is this also leading to a Tag Team Match? Seth Rollins vs The Rock?

BRAY WYATT (RIP) and PAUL HEYMAN are the rumored headliners for WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024

JOHNNY 'THE RAT' LAURINAITIS begins what DT/KC feared: Laurinaitis throws WWE under the bus, claiming that WWE covered up ASHLEY MASSARO assaulted on US MILITARY BASE in KUWAIT by a member of the US ARMY (TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2006).

VICE TRYING TO LURE FEMALE VICTIMS OF WWE ABUSE in order to create future DARK SIDE OF THE RING EPISODES?

BILLY JACK HAYNES ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF HIS 85 YEAR OLD WIFE: William Albert Haynes Jr was arrested Thursday 2/8/24 for the shooting death of his wife, Janette Becraft. DT/KC has all the latest news and information on this terrible tragedy.

SCOTT D'AMORE FIRED FROM TNA: Despite having nothing but praise and respect for Scott D'Amore, DT and Kev reveal reasons why D'AMORE was fired, and why ANTHEM made the RIGHT DECISION.

SHOULD WWE/TNA BUILD A RELATIONSHIP SIMILAR TO WWF/ECW in the late 90's? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss.

MERCEDES MONE' SIGNS WITH AEW: DT/KC praise her decision to sign with AEW. But there is one major concern that could reek its ugly head sooner than later

KAZUCHIKA OKADA 'CHOOSES' AEW OVER WWE: As Don Tony and Kevin Castle predicted, Elite media uses the Jay White / Will Ospreay Template: Exaggerated WWE immediate interest of Okada for a month, just for Okada to ultimately 'choose' AEW over WWE.

AEW SIGNINGS OF MERCEDES MONE, KAZUCHIKA OKADA, AND WILL OSPREAY: While these signings will help AEW in their negotiations for a new TV rights deal. Will they help repair a serious underlining problem with AEW?

TONY KHAN CURRENTLY ON HIS BEST BEHAVIOR thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery and TV Rights negotiations for AEW

SO MUCH FOR AEW RANKINGS SYSTEM?! Tony Khan brings back AEW Rankings system, just to announce UNRANKED contender (sarcasm) to receive a TITLE SHOT at AEW REVOLUTION

IMPORTANT SETH ROLLINS INJURY UPDATE: Seth Rollins provides an update on his MCL and Meniscus tear. And his in-ring returns falls directly in line with what DT/KC previously reported.

ABOUT THAT SPOILER REVEALING PARTICIPANTS IN 2024 WWE WOMEN'S ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH: Will JADE CARGILL be one of them?

SAMI ZAYN vs GUNTHER at WRESTLEMANIA 40: Should Sami Zayn be the one to dethrone Gunther of the Intercontinental Championship?

STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN AND JOHN CENA to have CODY RHODES' back in case of any interference during UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP match at WRESTLEMANIA 40?

MARYSE MIZANIN TO UNDERGO HYSTERECTOMY after Doctors find Eleven Pre-Cancerous Tumors on her ovaries. We all send our thoughts and prayers for Maryse and her family.

SONYA DEVILLE AND TONI CASSANO GET MARRIED! CONGRATULATIONS!

AMARI MILLER AND WWE AMICABLY PART WAYS: Amari Miller has decided upon her contract expiration to pursue other opportunities outside of NXT. DT/KC discuss why this was the right decision for her at this time

SOL RUCA MAKES NXT IN-RING RETURN after being out of action for ten months due to ACL TEAR

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024: New matches added, latest news and rumors

New matches added, latest news and rumors MONDAY NIGHT RAW 2/12/24 RECAP AND 2/19/24 PREVIEW

