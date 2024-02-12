Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 2/12/24: Roman/Rock vs Seth/Cody WM40 Night One? Jade Cargill/Elimination Chamber; Sami vs Gunther At WM40; Reasons Scott D’Amore Fired From TNA; Billy Jack Haynes Arrested For Murder Of Wife; Mercedes Mone & Okada Sign w/AEW; WBD Puts Tony Khan In Timeout; Johnny The Rat Laurinaitis Uses Ashley Massaro To Begin WWE Revenge Tour; You Can’t Spell VINCE Without VICE; Raw Recap & More
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 2/12/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- ROMAN REIGNS vs CODY RHODES AT WRESTLEMANIA 40 IS OFFICIAL: Don Tony and Kevin Castle were the only ones who never took The Rock vs Roman Reigns ‘bait’. And as the media tries to push fake news to cover up their inaccurate reports all week, DT/KC discuss further specifics about Roman vs Cody at WM40 being the plan all along.
- WWE RELEASES WRESTLEMANIA XL TEASER VIDEO featuring ROMAN REIGNS, THE ROCK, CODY RHODES and SETH ROLLINS. Besides Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, is this also leading to a Tag Team Match? Seth Rollins vs The Rock?
- BRAY WYATT (RIP) and PAUL HEYMAN are the rumored headliners for WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024
- JOHNNY ‘THE RAT’ LAURINAITIS begins what DT/KC feared: Laurinaitis throws WWE under the bus, claiming that WWE covered up ASHLEY MASSARO assaulted on US MILITARY BASE in KUWAIT by a member of the US ARMY (TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2006).
- VICE TRYING TO LURE FEMALE VICTIMS OF WWE ABUSE in order to create future DARK SIDE OF THE RING EPISODES?
- BILLY JACK HAYNES ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF HIS 85 YEAR OLD WIFE: William Albert Haynes Jr was arrested Thursday 2/8/24 for the shooting death of his wife, Janette Becraft. DT/KC has all the latest news and information on this terrible tragedy.
- SCOTT D’AMORE FIRED FROM TNA: Despite having nothing but praise and respect for Scott D’Amore, DT and Kev reveal reasons why D’AMORE was fired, and why ANTHEM made the RIGHT DECISION.
- SHOULD WWE/TNA BUILD A RELATIONSHIP SIMILAR TO WWF/ECW in the late 90’s? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss.
- MERCEDES MONE’ SIGNS WITH AEW: DT/KC praise her decision to sign with AEW. But there is one major concern that could reek its ugly head sooner than later
- KAZUCHIKA OKADA ‘CHOOSES’ AEW OVER WWE: As Don Tony and Kevin Castle predicted, Elite media uses the Jay White / Will Ospreay Template: Exaggerated WWE immediate interest of Okada for a month, just for Okada to ultimately ‘choose’ AEW over WWE.
- AEW SIGNINGS OF MERCEDES MONE, KAZUCHIKA OKADA, AND WILL OSPREAY: While these signings will help AEW in their negotiations for a new TV rights deal. Will they help repair a serious underlining problem with AEW?
- TONY KHAN CURRENTLY ON HIS BEST BEHAVIOR thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery and TV Rights negotiations for AEW
- SO MUCH FOR AEW RANKINGS SYSTEM?! Tony Khan brings back AEW Rankings system, just to announce UNRANKED contender (sarcasm) to receive a TITLE SHOT at AEW REVOLUTION
- IMPORTANT SETH ROLLINS INJURY UPDATE: Seth Rollins provides an update on his MCL and Meniscus tear. And his in-ring returns falls directly in line with what DT/KC previously reported.
- ABOUT THAT SPOILER REVEALING PARTICIPANTS IN 2024 WWE WOMEN’S ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH: Will JADE CARGILL be one of them?
- SAMI ZAYN vs GUNTHER at WRESTLEMANIA 40: Should Sami Zayn be the one to dethrone Gunther of the Intercontinental Championship?
- STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN AND JOHN CENA to have CODY RHODES’ back in case of any interference during UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP match at WRESTLEMANIA 40?
- MARYSE MIZANIN TO UNDERGO HYSTERECTOMY after Doctors find Eleven Pre-Cancerous Tumors on her ovaries. We all send our thoughts and prayers for Maryse and her family.
- SONYA DEVILLE AND TONI CASSANO GET MARRIED! CONGRATULATIONS!
- AMARI MILLER AND WWE AMICABLY PART WAYS: Amari Miller has decided upon her contract expiration to pursue other opportunities outside of NXT. DT/KC discuss why this was the right decision for her at this time
- SOL RUCA MAKES NXT IN-RING RETURN after being out of action for ten months due to ACL TEAR
- WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024: New matches added, latest news and rumors
- MONDAY NIGHT RAW 2/12/24 RECAP AND 2/19/24 PREVIEW
BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DTKC Show is back FULL TIME!
🔥JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW NEXT MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register in order to join us live (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (2/12/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (2/12/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (2/12/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE VERSION (CHANNEL MEMBERS) of DTKC SHOW (2/12/24) *WILL BE AVAILABLE TUE AFTERNOON 2/13/24*
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
=================
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Jake Schuster
- Anthony Smith
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- JRDiehl96
- Tim Everhardt
- James Gruesome
- Alton Ehia
- Derek Brewer
- Whisperer Rob
- Garcia Akane
- Bruno Caamano
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Chris Lumnah
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Tommy Pockesci
- Scott Taylor
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Edward Vary
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- David Peralta
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- Craig Neuens
- CHI IoU
- Nathan Moyers
- Brian
- Matt Buller
- Jon Reynolds
- Lyndsay Neale
- Liam Savage
- Christopher Demars
- Aaron S
- Matt Krause
- VICKCONDOR!
- David Nero
- Vernon Somoza
- Matt Manley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Daryl Macias
- Issac Foxx
- Montez Sesley
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
-
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Tuesdays 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays on YouTube and DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
-
THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
-
THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com