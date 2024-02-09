Sit-Down with Don Tony 2/9/24: Triple H Trashes The Rock On SmackDown; The Rock/Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins? Main Reason Scott D’Amore Fired From TNA; Johnny ‘The Rat’ Laurinaitis Uses Ashley Massaro To Begin Throwing WWE Under The Bus; Billy Jack Haynes Arrested For MURDER Of His Wife; Sami Zayn vs Gunther At WM40; Mercedes Mone’/AEW Debut Date Set; WWE Pulls Press Credentials From Nick Hausman & Others; And Much More!

The Sit-Down w/Don Tony (Ep99) recorded 2/9/24.

Cody Rhodes vs The Rock set for WrestleMania 40… Triple H targets The Rock on SmackDown; WWE planning The Rock/Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins?… DT reveals main reason why Scott D’Amore was fired from TNA Wrestling… Billy Jack Haynes arrested for the MURDER of his wife… Johnny ‘The Rat’ Laurinaitis uses Ashley Massaro (RIP) to begin his quest of throwing WWE under the bus. Vice tries to piggyback the story but outs themselves in a bad way… Honest thoughts about WWE pulling the press credentials of Nick Hausman and others… WWE setting up Sami Zayn vs Gunther at WrestleMania 40?… AEW signs Mercedes Mone and set to debut on 3/13/24 Dynamite episode from Boston, MA… SmackDown 2/9/24 recap… Dakota Kai setting up Bayley big time… Elimination Chamber updates… When, where and against who Damian Priest will cash in MITB Briefcase… Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 2/12/24 preview and much more!

🎤’The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a discussion show where everyone who joins the show LIVE choosesthe topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

