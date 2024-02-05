Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 2/5/24: Cody vs Roman w/The Rock Special Referee At WrestleMania 40? DTKC Address Media Frenzy & Ava Raine Death Threats; Is #WeWantCody The New #YesMovement? CM Punk Has Surgery; Did Brock Lesnar Quit WWE? Melo Whoops That Trick; Raw Results; John Laurinaitis Labels Himself A Victim In Assault Case; Netflix Exec On Vince McMahon Resignation & More!
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 2/5/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- DO YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS SWERVING? KNOW YOUR ROLE AND OPEN YOUR MOUTH!
THE ROCK pops up on SMACKDOWN handshakes CODY RHODES, stares down ROMAN REIGNS and the media goes on a frenzy. “The Rock sabotaged Cody”. “The Rock Bullied Cody”. “The Rock wants Roman Reigns to save WrestleMania”. Despite nothing announced yet for WRESTLEMANIA 40, the media couldn’t wait to click-bait and whore out their listeners for ad-revenue. DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE bring this situation back down to planet Earth and discuss what really is going on for WrestleMania 40.
-
WHO WILL FACE ROMAN REIGNS AT WRESTLEMANIA 40? Don Tony and Kevin Castle give their prediction. It’s a prediction that NO ONE has made.
- AVA RAINE GETS DEATH THREATS following THE ROCK’s appearance on SmackDown. Sad to say, this story is very true.
- IS #WEWANTCODY THE NEW #YESMOVEMENT? Back in January, Don Tony compared the effect of a return of THE ROCK to BATISTA. And the fans getting behind Cody Rhodes like Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. How do you like that scenario now?
- CM PUNK UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL TRICEPS SURGERY: CM Punk is recovering from Triceps surgery and the hope is that he will be back in time for SUMMERSLAM
- JOHN LAURINAITIS SAYS HE WAS A VICTIM TOO: What the fu** is he talking about? DTKC give everyone a little history lesson about Johnny Ace, Lingerie Models and more
- NETFLIX EXECUTIVE’ EPIC RESPONSE to questions about VINCE MCMAHON and the sexual abuse lawsuit. Imagine if she gave the same response to the wrestling media.
- DID BROCK LESNAR QUIT WWE?
- ROSSY OGAWA: The latest pawn used by the elite media in their desperate attempts to crop up the appeal of AEW and the evil WWE.
- MELO WHOOPED THAT TRICK: NXT VENGEANCE DAY quick results and thoughts about CARMELO HAYES finally turning on TRICK WILLIAMS
- BRON BREAKKER, TIFFANY STRATON, TRICK WILLIAMS AND CARMELO HAYES all set for big pushes following WRESTLEMANIA 40
- STARTLING 2023 FACTS ABOUT MIRO AND CHARLOTTE FLAIR
- WRESTLEMANIA XL PRESS CONFERENCE PREVIEW
- WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024: New matches added, latest news and rumors
- MONDAY NIGHT RAW 2/5/24 RECAP AND REVIEW
- AEW TICKETS ‘DISTRIBUTED’: DT/KC discuss the cute change made by elite media to cover up recent low AEW ticket sales
