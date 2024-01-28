Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/28/24: Triple H Deflects Questions On Vince McMahon Lawsuit; DT/Post 2024 Royal Rumble Thoughts; Jade Cargill/WWE Main Roster; Ronda Rousey Takes Shots At Bruce Prichard & Vince; WWE/Shane McMahon; TNA/WWE Future; DTKC Show 1/29/24 Return And More!

The Sit-Down w/Don Tony (Ep97) recorded 1/28/24.

Some Topics Discussed:

Triple H deflects questions asked about the Vince McMahon lawsuit during Post Royal Rumble Press Conference. DT addresses his comments and the wild reaction from IWC and Wrestling Media.

DT shares quick thoughts on 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event, surprise returns of Andrade/Liv Morgan/Naomi, notables absent, praising Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace; R-Truth, Bron Breakker, and others; why DT enjoyed the Women’s Royal Rumble most; why so many felt Men’s Royal Rumble was underwhelming; old school finish to Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul and more

DT explains why Jade Cargill not winning the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble was the absolute right now

WWE refraining from using Brock Lesnar in Royal Rumble was the right move for now, but not for the popular reason floating around

DT addresses epic fails by Bryan Alvarez and others in wrestling media who tried to spoil Royal Rumble matches as they were happening

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns full time to Monday nights beginning 1/29/24. DT discusses the DTKC Show return, and a message to all wrestling podcasters, friend and foe

DT dissects Ronda Rousey’s tweet throwing shade at Bruce Prichard amidst Vince McMahon resignation

Would WWE ever consider bringing back Shane McMahon despite not having any involvement in Vince McMahon lawsuit

Should WWE and TNA continue a relationship similar to ECW/WWF in the late 1990’s?

Plus: Early WrestleMania 40 Match ideas; Jade Cargill on main roster as a ‘free agent’; 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame; DT reflection after reading Vince McMahon lawsuit details; New Jack/Nick Gage/WWE; Dane Brooke/TNA future and much more!

🎤’The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a discussion show where everyone who joins the show LIVE choosesthe topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

