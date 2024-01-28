Tags
Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/28/24: Triple H Deflects Questions On Vince McMahon Lawsuit; DT/Post 2024 Royal Rumble Thoughts; Jade Cargill/WWE Main Roster; Ronda Rousey Takes Shots At Bruce Prichard & Vince; WWE/Shane McMahon; TNA/WWE Future; DTKC Show 1/29/24 Return And More!
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony (Ep97) recorded 1/28/24.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Triple H deflects questions asked about the Vince McMahon lawsuit during Post Royal Rumble Press Conference. DT addresses his comments and the wild reaction from IWC and Wrestling Media.
- DT shares quick thoughts on 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event, surprise returns of Andrade/Liv Morgan/Naomi, notables absent, praising Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace; R-Truth, Bron Breakker, and others; why DT enjoyed the Women’s Royal Rumble most; why so many felt Men’s Royal Rumble was underwhelming; old school finish to Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul and more
- DT explains why Jade Cargill not winning the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble was the absolute right now
- WWE refraining from using Brock Lesnar in Royal Rumble was the right move for now, but not for the popular reason floating around
- DT addresses epic fails by Bryan Alvarez and others in wrestling media who tried to spoil Royal Rumble matches as they were happening
- Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns full time to Monday nights beginning 1/29/24. DT discusses the DTKC Show return, and a message to all wrestling podcasters, friend and foe
- DT dissects Ronda Rousey’s tweet throwing shade at Bruce Prichard amidst Vince McMahon resignation
- Would WWE ever consider bringing back Shane McMahon despite not having any involvement in Vince McMahon lawsuit
- Should WWE and TNA continue a relationship similar to ECW/WWF in the late 1990’s?
- Plus: Early WrestleMania 40 Match ideas; Jade Cargill on main roster as a ‘free agent’; 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame; DT reflection after reading Vince McMahon lawsuit details; New Jack/Nick Gage/WWE; Dane Brooke/TNA future and much more!
🎤’The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a discussion show where everyone who joins the show LIVE choosesthe topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
