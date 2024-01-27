Tags
The Don Tony Show 1/27/24: Vince McMahon Accused Of Sex Trafficking, Resigns From WWE/TKO; DT Dives Deep Into Vince/John Laurinaitis Sex Abuse Lawsuit; Final Royal Rumble Odds; Kevin Patrick Fired By WWE; Trick Williams/Ava Raine/Electra Lopez Make SmackDown Debuts; Week In Ratings & More!
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 1/27/24).
-
VINCE MCMAHON is once again embroiled in a sexual abuse lawsuit. And this one is the FINAL NAIL IN THE COFFIN for McMahon. Former WWE employee JANEL GRANT accuses VINCE MCMAHON AND JOHN LAURINAITIS of “physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking” spanning several years. A statement from VINCE MCMAHON DENIES the allegations. And on Friday 1/26/24, Vince McMahon RESIGNED as Executive Chairman of WWE/TKO.
-
DON TONY DIVES DEEP INTO THE 67-PAGE LAWSUIT including all the salacious details. Warning: Details discussed are VERY EXPLICIT and some of the accusations are reprehensible. However, there are MANY QUESTIONS coming out of this lawsuit that need to be asked. Sadly, most of the IWC and wrestling media would not dare address them. DT asks those questions and gives an honest take on the entire lawsuit and where it goes next. If you are under 18, get your parents’ permission before viewing this content. (DIVE INTO COURT DOCUMENTS BEGINS AROUND THE 1 HOUR 25 MINUTE MARK)
- TRICK WILLIAMS, AVA RAINE and ELECTRA LOPEZ make WWE SMACKDOWN (1/26/24) DEBUTS
- LATEST MERCEDES MONE NEWS: Mercedes pulls a page out her 2022 Survivor Series weekend playbook. Will she return at the WWE Royal Rumble? Is her AEW debut imminent? Could she pop up in TNA?
- KEVIN PATRICK RELEASED BY WWE: DT’s honest thoughts on the WWE release of Kevin Patrick
- CODY RHODES appears on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON to promote ROYAL RUMBLE
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, TNA Wrestling and NJPW
====
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/26/24:
- Santos Escobar def Carlito
- Kabuki Warriors def Katana Chance (c) and Kayden Carter (c) (New Women’s Tag Team Champions)
- Austin Theory def Carmelo Hayes
- LA Knight def Solo Sikoa by DQ
=================
=================
