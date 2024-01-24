Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: WWE/Netflix Deal; Royal Rumble Predictions; The Rock Joins TKO; WM40/WM41

WWE AND NETFLIX strike a 10 YEAR, $5 BILLION deal to air not only Raw within the US, but all WWE programming outside the US beginning January 2025. The deal also includes options where Netflix can opt out after FIVE YEARS or extend the deal to TWENTY YEARS! Don Tony and Kevin Castle break down the deal from both the fans and business world perspective. No more weekly Nielsen TV ratings. Will Raw remain three hours? Remain on Monday nights? Will Peacock still be able to air Raw replays in 2025? Will Raw remain on USA Network until January 2025 instead of October 2024?

NETFLIX PRICE HIKES AND ADS COMING: DTKC also discuss price hikes coming for Netflix subscribers and their plans to focus much more on TV ads which will include Raw.

THE ROCK SITS AT THE HEAD OF THE TABLE: TKO Group Holdings announced that Dwayne Johnson has been added to their Board Of Directors. Yes, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan and even Roman Reigns all now answer to The Rock. Will this bleed into future storylines? His daughter AVA RAINE already benefited (in storyline) on 1/23 NXT episode complete with a WILLIAM REGAL TV cameo. Is William Regal coming to the main roster to oversee both Raw and SmackDown GM’s? DTKC discuss.

WWE TURNS OVER ALL RIGHTS TO ‘THE ROCK’: In an unprecedented move by WWE, they have turned over all rights to ‘The Rock’ brand to Dwayne Johnson. The Rock now owns his brand and will now license it to WWE (and others).

ROMAN REIGNS vs THE ROCK at WRESTLEMANIA 41? The Rock also teased a match against Roman Reigns which would result in the BIGGEST WRESTLEMANIA EVENT OF ALL TIME. Over the past few weeks, DTKC have discussed this very match complete with a year long build, similar to John Cena vs Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 29. It appears this can very much happen. DTKC also reveal some interesting irony involving The Rock and Roman Reigns. With all this going on, plus United Football League, is The Rock done with acting for the foreseeable future?

ROYAL RUMBLE 2024 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS: Don Tony and Kevin Castle run down the entire WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card. How will Roman Reigns steal a victory in the Fatal 4-Way? Who will be surprise entrants? Could we get a Dusty finish in the Men’s Rumble? What celebrities will appear? DTKC get into it all. Spoiler alert: Their Rumble predictions are completely different and may surprise some.

WRESTLEMANIA 40/41 PREDICTIONS: DTKC discuss several scenarios and outcomes for WrestleMania 40 and beyond, including the exact finish to Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WM40, who will defeat Logan Paul for US Title, LA Knight winning Gold, Jade Cargill’s WM40 opponent, Gunther vs Brock Lesnar and so much more.

