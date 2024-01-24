Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: WWE/Netflix Deal; Royal Rumble Predictions; The Rock Joins TKO; WM40/WM41
WWE AND NETFLIX strike a 10 YEAR, $5 BILLION deal to air not only Raw within the US, but all WWE programming outside the US beginning January 2025. The deal also includes options where Netflix can opt out after FIVE YEARS or extend the deal to TWENTY YEARS! Don Tony and Kevin Castle break down the deal from both the fans and business world perspective. No more weekly Nielsen TV ratings. Will Raw remain three hours? Remain on Monday nights? Will Peacock still be able to air Raw replays in 2025? Will Raw remain on USA Network until January 2025 instead of October 2024?
NETFLIX PRICE HIKES AND ADS COMING: DTKC also discuss price hikes coming for Netflix subscribers and their plans to focus much more on TV ads which will include Raw.
THE ROCK SITS AT THE HEAD OF THE TABLE: TKO Group Holdings announced that Dwayne Johnson has been added to their Board Of Directors. Yes, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan and even Roman Reigns all now answer to The Rock. Will this bleed into future storylines? His daughter AVA RAINE already benefited (in storyline) on 1/23 NXT episode complete with a WILLIAM REGAL TV cameo. Is William Regal coming to the main roster to oversee both Raw and SmackDown GM’s? DTKC discuss.
WWE TURNS OVER ALL RIGHTS TO ‘THE ROCK’: In an unprecedented move by WWE, they have turned over all rights to ‘The Rock’ brand to Dwayne Johnson. The Rock now owns his brand and will now license it to WWE (and others).
ROMAN REIGNS vs THE ROCK at WRESTLEMANIA 41? The Rock also teased a match against Roman Reigns which would result in the BIGGEST WRESTLEMANIA EVENT OF ALL TIME. Over the past few weeks, DTKC have discussed this very match complete with a year long build, similar to John Cena vs Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 29. It appears this can very much happen. DTKC also reveal some interesting irony involving The Rock and Roman Reigns. With all this going on, plus United Football League, is The Rock done with acting for the foreseeable future?
ROYAL RUMBLE 2024 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS: Don Tony and Kevin Castle run down the entire WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card. How will Roman Reigns steal a victory in the Fatal 4-Way? Who will be surprise entrants? Could we get a Dusty finish in the Men’s Rumble? What celebrities will appear? DTKC get into it all. Spoiler alert: Their Rumble predictions are completely different and may surprise some.
WRESTLEMANIA 40/41 PREDICTIONS: DTKC discuss several scenarios and outcomes for WrestleMania 40 and beyond, including the exact finish to Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WM40, who will defeat Logan Paul for US Title, LA Knight winning Gold, Jade Cargill’s WM40 opponent, Gunther vs Brock Lesnar and so much more.
Enjoy this absolutely LOADED episode of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show. BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DTKC Show is back FULL TIME!
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURN *LIVE* EVERY WEEK TO MONDAY NIGHTS BEGINNING MONDAY 1/29/24 on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register here at DTKC Discord link (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (1/23/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (1/23/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (1/23/24)
CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE version of DTKC SHOW (1/23/24) EPISODE
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
=================
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
DTKC HEAD OF THE TABLE:
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)
- David Peralta (Nomad.artist92)
- Anthony Juice Giorgio
- Tommy Pockesci
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Alton Ehia
- Crisis in the ToyVerse
- Edward Vary
- Craig Neuens
- D’Quincy Rawls
- James Gruesome
- Matt Ragan
- George Morris
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Bruno Caamano
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Brent Webster
- Tom Nelson
- Scott Taylor
- jrdiehl96
- Tim Everhardt
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Anthony Smith
- Chris Lumnah
- Garcia akane
- Derek Brewer
- Matt Manley
- Liam Savage
- Vernon Somoza
- CHI loU
- Matt Krause
- Nathan Moyers
- Aaron S
- Lyndsay Neale
- DavidNero
- Brian
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Whisperer Rob
- Chardae Hill
- Adam fried
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
-
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Tuesdays 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays on YouTube and DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
-
THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
-
THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com