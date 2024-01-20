The Don Tony Show 1/20/24: Seth Rollins Tears MCL/Meniscus: Should Be OK For WM40 But Giving Up WWE Title? New Hulk Hogan / Nick Bollea DUI Arrest Video; SmackDown Review; Latest Favorites To Win Men’s/Women’s Royal Rumble; Week In Ratings; Latest On Mercedes Mone; Kilynn King Tears ACL/MCL/LCL And More!

: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, Battle Of The Belts IX, TNA Wrestling and NJPW

: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, Battle Of The Belts IX, TNA Wrestling and NJPW

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS : WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, Battle Of The Belts IX, TNA Wrestling and NJPW

🔥WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC Discord (www.DTKCDiscord.com). Sign up to join us live. It’s free!

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURNS *LIVE* EVERY WEEK TO MONDAY NIGHTS STARTING 1/29/24! Register at DTKC Discord (www.DTKCDiscord.com) to tune in live. It’s free!