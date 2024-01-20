Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 1/20/24: Seth Rollins Tears MCL/Meniscus: Should Be OK For WM40 But Giving Up WWE Title? New Hulk Hogan / Nick Bollea DUI Arrest Video; SmackDown Review; Latest Favorites To Win Men’s/Women’s Royal Rumble; Week In Ratings; Latest On Mercedes Mone; Kilynn King Tears ACL/MCL/LCL And More!
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 1/20/24).
- SETH ROLLINS TEARS MCL AND MENISCUS: Don Tony breaks down the severity of the injury, expected treatment, and explains why he SHOULD BE OK TO WORK WRESTLEMANIA 40. But will he be forced to RELINQUISH the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW?
- BETTING WEBSITES FOR WEEKS HAD CM PUNK listed as the FAVORITE to win 2024 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE. One week away from Royal Rumble, a new favorite has emerged. Don Tony has the latest.
- BAYLEY SURPASSES BECKY LYNCH as the FAVORITE to win 2024 WWE WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE
- NEW POLICE BODYCAM OF NICK BOLLEA DUI ARREST with HULK HOGAN showing up at the scene. The NICK BOLLEA LIE METER scores just as high as his erratic girlfriend’s (Former adult film star TANA LEA) B.A.C. Hulk Hogan though was a whole different story. You may be surprised at Hulk’s behavior during his son’s arrest (VIDEO)
- WWE SMACKDOWN 1/19/24 REVIEW: Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles sign the contract for Fatal 4-Way at Royal Rumble and all hell breaks loose.. Logan Paul appears on The Kevin Owens Show.. Kabuki Warriors want Tag Team Titles; Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn form an ‘unholy union’.. Randy Orton RKOs Solo Sikoa AND Roman Reigns.. LA Knight battles AJ Styles.. Santos rolls up Carlito.. Butch finds his identity just in time for the Royal Rumble and more
- LATEST MERCEDES MONE/AEW DEBUT NEWS: Don Tony addresses the latest reports of why Mercedes Mone has not yet made her AEW debut.
- BEST WISHES TO KILYNN KING who tore her ACL, MCL and LCL which requires surgery and will be out at least 6-9 months
- FUNNY FOLLOWUP TO TRIPLE H ‘APOLOGY TO TONY KHAN’ VIDEO: DT streams: The Extended Cut!
- WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2024: Updated lineup, latest news and rumors
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, Battle Of The Belts IX, TNA Wrestling and NJPW
🔥WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC Discord (www.DTKCDiscord.com). Sign up to join us live. It’s free!
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURNS *LIVE* EVERY WEEK TO MONDAY NIGHTS STARTING 1/29/24! Register at DTKC Discord (www.DTKCDiscord.com) to tune in live. It’s free!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 1/20/2024 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/20/2024
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/20/2024
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/20/2024
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/19/24:
- Legado Del Fantasma def LWO
- Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate def Pretty Deadly
- Kayden Carter (c) and Katana Chance (c) def Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (Tag Team Title Match)
- LA Knight vs AJ Styles went to a no contest
- Randy Orton def Solo Sikoa
AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS 1/19/24:
- Chris Jericho def Matt Sydal
- Penta El Zero Miedo def Anthony Henry
- Kris Statlander def Queen Aminata
- Darby Allin def Jeff Hardy
=================
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
===============
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)
- David Peralta (Nomad.artist92)
- Anthony Juice Giorgio
- Tommy Pockesci
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Alton Ehia
- Crisis in the ToyVerse
- Edward Vary
- Craig Neuens
- D’Quincy Rawls
- James Gruesome
- Matt Ragan
- George Morris
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Bruno Caamano
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Brent Webster
- Tom Nelson
- Scott Taylor
- jrdiehl96
- Tim Everhardt
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Anthony Smith
- Chris Lumnah
- Garcia akane
- Derek Brewer
- Matt Manley
- Liam Savage
- Vernon Somoza
- CHI loU
- Matt Krause
- Nathan Moyers
- Aaron S
- Lyndsay Neale
- DavidNero
- Brian
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Whisperer Rob
- Chardae Hill
- Adam fried
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com