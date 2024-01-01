WWE Raw: Day One (1/1/24) Post Show: The Rock Calls Out Roman Reigns; Elimination Chamber News; Drew McIntyre/WWE Future; Elias Teases New Gimmick; More On Kevin Dunn/WWE Exit; Sasha Banks To AEW and AJ Lee To WWE? DTKC Show Return News; Mace/Mansoor/Top Dolla News And More!

WWE Raw: Day One (1/1/24) Post Show hosted by Don Tony.

Some Topics Discussed:

ALL SIGNS POINT TO THE ROCK vs ROMAN REIGNS at ELIMINATION CHAMBER (in Perth) after THE ROCK called out ROMAN REIGNS during surprise appearance on RAW

: DT pitches the perfect scenario to reintroduce Andrade to WWE TV DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns to Monday nights beginning January 29, 2024. Time to take back the crown! 👑

WWE RAW: DAY ONE 2024 RESULTS (1/1/24):

Nia Jax def Becky Lynch

Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston def Imperium due to referee stoppage

Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) def Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonough

Rhea Ripley (c) def Ivy Nile (Women’s World Championship)

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark def Natalya and Tegan Nox

Seth Rollins (c) def Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship) WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (1/1/24): Bronson Reed def Akira Tozawa

Johnny Gargano def Ivar

