WWE Raw 12/11/23 Post Show: CM Punk Signs w/Raw; Seth Rollins Epic Confrontation w/CM Punk; Charlotte Flair Injury Update; YEET Reinstated; Punk Ratings Tidbit; Carmelo Hayes To SmackDown; Drew McIntyre WHC Rematch Set; NXT/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews And More

WWE Raw 12/11/23 Post Show hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed: SETH ROLLINS and CM PUNK intense confrontation on Raw gives off the same vibes from that memorable confrontation between THE ROCK and JOHN CENA in 2012 (Think cheat notes).

DT addresses the IWC stupidity that SETH ROLLINS cut the same promo on CM PUNK that HANGMAN PAGE cut in AEW

WWE RAW 12/11/23 Review Plus: CM Punk signs with Raw and Seth is the first to ‘welcome him’; Drew McIntyre Yeets down Jey Uso; DIY team with The Miz; Cracks in the Judgement Day continue; Rhea Ripley manhandles Maxxine; Nothing settled between Cody Rhodes & Shinsuke Nakamura and much more!

CM PUNK, A TALE OF TWO PROMOS: Comparing the ratings for CM Punk’s return promo on 11/27/23 Raw and 12/8/23 SmackDown (Tribute To The Troops)

DREW MCINTYRE vs SETH ROLLINS for World Heavyweight Championship announced for 1/1/24 WWE RAW

CHARLOTTE FLAIR injury update

YEET-INSATED: Big update on YEET/WWE trademark issue and how it was resolved

TWO WWE TAG TEAM TITLE MATCHES announced for 12/18/23 WWE RAW

GUNTHER vs THE MIZ REMATCH for IC TITLE with a special stipulation announced for future WWE Raw

SHAWN MICHAELS reveals GRAYSON WALLER’S NXT Opponent (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)

NXT 12/12/23 and AEW DYNAMITE 12/13/23 Previews

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview (with Audio Clips): Rikidozan dies after stabbing at Japanese Nightclub.. Vince McMahon performs Stand Back.. The Muta Scale is created.. Steve Austin final ECW promo.. WWF releases the entire Womens Division.. NWO Saturday Night.. Bret Hart makes WCW debut.. Ric Flair has a ‘heart attack’ on Nitro.. The McMahon-Helmsley Era begins.. Battle Of The Sexes: Chris Jericho and Christian vs Trish Stratus and Lita.. CM Punk comments on Hulk Hogan signing with TNA.. Michelle Beadle/CM Punk/AJ Lee incident at Tribute To The Troops.. AJ Styles leaves TNA… Kevin Owens makes NXT debut… Sami Zayn wins NXT Championship…. Roman Reigns’ infamous promo from WWE TLC and more!

====

WWE Raw Results (12/11/23): Drew McIntyre def Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley (c) def Maxxine Dupri (Non-Title Match)

Bronson Reed def Ivar

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

DIY & The Miz def Imperium

Cody Rhodes def Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ WWE Main Event Results (12/11/23): Von Wagner def Edris Enofe

Natalya def Elektra Lopez ====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/11/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/11/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/11/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/11/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now: Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony =================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!