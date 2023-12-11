Tags
WWE Raw 12/11/23 Post Show: CM Punk Signs w/Raw; Seth Rollins Epic Confrontation w/CM Punk; Charlotte Flair Injury Update; YEET Reinstated; Punk Ratings Tidbit; Carmelo Hayes To SmackDown; Drew McIntyre WHC Rematch Set; NXT/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews And More
WWE Raw 12/11/23 Post Show hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- SETH ROLLINS and CM PUNK intense confrontation on Raw gives off the same vibes from that memorable confrontation between THE ROCK and JOHN CENA in 2012 (Think cheat notes).
- DT addresses the IWC stupidity that SETH ROLLINS cut the same promo on CM PUNK that HANGMAN PAGE cut in AEW
- WWE RAW 12/11/23 Review Plus: CM Punk signs with Raw and Seth is the first to ‘welcome him’; Drew McIntyre Yeets down Jey Uso; DIY team with The Miz; Cracks in the Judgement Day continue; Rhea Ripley manhandles Maxxine; Nothing settled between Cody Rhodes & Shinsuke Nakamura and much more!
- CM PUNK, A TALE OF TWO PROMOS: Comparing the ratings for CM Punk’s return promo on 11/27/23 Raw and 12/8/23 SmackDown (Tribute To The Troops)
- DREW MCINTYRE vs SETH ROLLINS for World Heavyweight Championship announced for 1/1/24 WWE RAW
- CHARLOTTE FLAIR injury update
- YEET-INSATED: Big update on YEET/WWE trademark issue and how it was resolved
- TWO WWE TAG TEAM TITLE MATCHES announced for 12/18/23 WWE RAW
- GUNTHER vs THE MIZ REMATCH for IC TITLE with a special stipulation announced for future WWE Raw
- SHAWN MICHAELS reveals GRAYSON WALLER’S NXT Opponent (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)
- NXT 12/12/23 and AEW DYNAMITE 12/13/23 Previews
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview (with Audio Clips): Rikidozan dies after stabbing at Japanese Nightclub.. Vince McMahon performs Stand Back.. The Muta Scale is created.. Steve Austin final ECW promo.. WWF releases the entire Womens Division.. NWO Saturday Night.. Bret Hart makes WCW debut.. Ric Flair has a ‘heart attack’ on Nitro.. The McMahon-Helmsley Era begins.. Battle Of The Sexes: Chris Jericho and Christian vs Trish Stratus and Lita.. CM Punk comments on Hulk Hogan signing with TNA.. Michelle Beadle/CM Punk/AJ Lee incident at Tribute To The Troops.. AJ Styles leaves TNA… Kevin Owens makes NXT debut… Sami Zayn wins NXT Championship…. Roman Reigns’ infamous promo from WWE TLC and more!
====
-
Drew McIntyre def Jey Uso
-
Rhea Ripley (c) def Maxxine Dupri (Non-Title Match)
-
Bronson Reed def Ivar
-
Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
-
DIY & The Miz def Imperium
-
Cody Rhodes def Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ
-
Von Wagner def Edris Enofe
-
Natalya def Elektra Lopez
====
