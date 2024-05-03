Sit-Down with Don Tony 5/3/24: WWE Releases 11 NXT Stars, Is Gable Steveson Next? Paul Heyman/Roman Reigns Reveal; Latest Bo Dallas WWE Tease; Erick Rowan Back w/WWE; John Laurinaitis Aligns w/Vince; Khan Rumor Proven False; Undisputed Kingdom vs The Elite w/MJF Twist? Laughable Mojo Rawley/Tony Khan Interview; Billy Reil Funeral Info And More

The Sit-Down with Don Tony, recorded LIVE Friday night 5/3/24.

WWE Releases 11 NXT Stars; is Gable Steveson next?.. Ethan Page gone from AEW.. Paul Heyman Reveal Leading To Roman Reigns Return.. Bolieve: WWE’s latest Bo Dallas tease.. WWE calling up Joe Gacy?.. Erick Rowan Back With WWE.. John Laurinaitis Aligns w/Vince McMahon against Janel Grant.. Nick Khan Rumor Proven False.. Undisputed Kingdom vs The Elite feud coming with MJF twist?.. Mojo Rawley’s Embarrassing Interview w/Tony Khan.. Honest thoughts on Swerve’s first two weeks as AEW World Champion.. Billy Reil Funeral Details.. AEW Dynamite Ratings Report.. Viewer Questions and lots more.

====

🎤’The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a discussion show where everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP110) 5/3/2024 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP110) 5/3/2024

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP110) 5/3/2024

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP110) 5/3/2024

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 4/29/2024 EPISODE

– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240429

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added media): https://youtu.be/EfP69zjz3cI

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-57W

====

JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW THIS MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL (www.DTKCDiscord.com)!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!

Brent Webster

Hassan AL- Hashmi

Anthony Smith

Crisis in the ToyVerse

jrdiehl96

Tim Everhardt

James Gruesome

Alton Ehia

D Boy Gentleman

Derek Brewer

Roger Rubio

Whisperer Rob

Garcia akane

Bruno Caamano

Chris Lumnah

George Morris

Matt Ragan

Steve Szczepaniak

Murrell Coombes Jr

Tommy Pockesci

Scott Taylor

D’Quincy Rawls

Edward Vary

Kyle Kaczmarski

Adam fried

Nathan Moyers

Chardae Hill

David Peralta (Nomad.artist92)

Lyndsay N

Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)

Craig Neuens

CHI loU

Brian

Matt

Jon Reynolds

Lyndsay Neale

Liam Savage

Bubba Collins

DavidNero

Aaron From Anaheim

Aaron S

Vernon Somoza

Matt Manley

Darryl Macias

Montez Sesley

Rafy

Tom Nelson

Brandon Mancini

Isaac Foxx

Simon Hood

Ima Goodnow SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!