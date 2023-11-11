The Don Tony Show 11/11/23: Asuka Aligns w/Damage Ctrl; Women’s WarGames Match; Reason For KO Suspension; Santos Escobar Attacks Rey Mysterio; Corey Graves/Carmella Have Baby Boy; AEW Dynamite 11/8/23 Ratings Breakdown; Vince McMahon Sells 8 Million TKO Shares; Could Raw Remain On USA Network? SmackDown/Rampage Results; Collision Preview & More

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 11/11/23).

Some Topics Discussed: KEVIN OWENS ‘suspended’ on SMACKDOWN and how it directly affects SURVIVOR SERIES

WWE SMACKDOWN 11/10/23 results plus: Santos Escobar betrays Rey Mysterio; Asuka aligns with Damage Ctrl; Dragon Lee/Cedric II; seeds planted for Survivor Series; LA Knight bounces back and more

JADE CARGILL or ZELINA VEGA for TEAM BAYLEY at WARGAMES? DT looks at both scenarios and why one makes much more sense than the other

VINCE MCMAHON sells 8.4 Million shares ($713 Million Dollars) of TKO Stock: DT discusses the reasons behind the sale and the reaction amongst the financial world and IWC

FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch burns WWE discussing the non-renewal of SmackDown. AEW excuse makers obsessed over ratings and demos need to pay close attention to details why SmackDown was non-renewed. The same could happen to some AEW programming in 2024

Could USA NETWORK end up the home for BOTH WWE Raw and SmackDown?

RUMOR KILLER: Warner Brothers Discovery is a front runner to land TV rights for WWE Raw

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2023: Updated lineup, latest news and rumored matches

AEW DYNAMITE 11/8/23 (Full Gear build, MJF vs Garcia, Sting/Darby Tag Team, White vs Brisco) drops: Complete ratings report

AEW RAMPAGE 11/10/23 results & 11/11/23 COLLISION preview: Sting, Darby Allin, Adam Copeland Trios match

WWE SmackDown 11/10/23 Results:

Bobby Lashley def Carlito

Dragon Lee def Cedric Alexander

LA Knight def Grayson Waller

Bayley, Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane vs Charlotte, Asuka & Bianca Belair went to a no-contest

AEW Rampage 11/10/23 Results:

Ricky Starks def Preston Vance

Red Velvet def Ruby Soho

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven def Los Suavecitos

FTR def Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo

