The Don Tony Show 11/11/23: Asuka Aligns w/Damage Ctrl; Women’s WarGames Match; Reason For KO Suspension; Santos Escobar Attacks Rey Mysterio; Corey Graves/Carmella Have Baby Boy; AEW Dynamite 11/8/23 Ratings Breakdown; Vince McMahon Sells 8 Million TKO Shares; Could Raw Remain On USA Network? SmackDown/Rampage Results; Collision Preview & More
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 11/11/23).
Some Topics Discussed:
- KEVIN OWENS ‘suspended’ on SMACKDOWN and how it directly affects SURVIVOR SERIES
- WWE SMACKDOWN 11/10/23 results plus: Santos Escobar betrays Rey Mysterio; Asuka aligns with Damage Ctrl; Dragon Lee/Cedric II; seeds planted for Survivor Series; LA Knight bounces back and more
- JADE CARGILL or ZELINA VEGA for TEAM BAYLEY at WARGAMES? DT looks at both scenarios and why one makes much more sense than the other
-
VINCE MCMAHON sells 8.4 Million shares ($713 Million Dollars) of TKO Stock: DT discusses the reasons behind the sale and the reaction amongst the financial world and IWC
- FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch burns WWE discussing the non-renewal of SmackDown. AEW excuse makers obsessed over ratings and demos need to pay close attention to details why SmackDown was non-renewed. The same could happen to some AEW programming in 2024
- Could USA NETWORK end up the home for BOTH WWE Raw and SmackDown?
- RUMOR KILLER: Warner Brothers Discovery is a front runner to land TV rights for WWE Raw
- WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2023: Updated lineup, latest news and rumored matches
- AEW DYNAMITE 11/8/23 (Full Gear build, MJF vs Garcia, Sting/Darby Tag Team, White vs Brisco) drops: Complete ratings report
- AEW RAMPAGE 11/10/23 results & 11/11/23 COLLISION preview: Sting, Darby Allin, Adam Copeland Trios match
- 🍼👶CARMELLA and COREY GRAVES are proud new parents of a baby boy! CONGRATULATIONS!
WWE SmackDown 11/10/23 Results:
- Bobby Lashley def Carlito
- Dragon Lee def Cedric Alexander
- LA Knight def Grayson Waller
- Bayley, Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane vs Charlotte, Asuka & Bianca Belair went to a no-contest
AEW Rampage 11/10/23 Results:
- Ricky Starks def Preston Vance
- Red Velvet def Ruby Soho
- Mike Bennett and Matt Taven def Los Suavecitos
- FTR def Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo
